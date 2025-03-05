Novo Holdings and TA Associates partner with Biocomposites

Novo Holdings and TA Associates, has announced that the parties have entered into an agreement for Novo Holdings to make an investment in Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue.

× Expand metamorworks Shutterstock Business partnership concept.

As part of the transaction TA, Biocomposites’ majority shareholder since 2017, will reinvest in the Company alongside new investor Novo Holdings and Biocomposites’ management. The transaction gives TA and Novo Holdings shared control of Biocomposites.

Headquartered in Keele, United Kingdom, Biocomposites’ pioneering calcium compounds and specialty polymer products – including STIMULAN, the only calcium matrix carrier platform approved to carry antibiotics into infected and non-infected sites in bone and soft tissue – are trusted by surgeons in over 100 countries worldwide. With over 30 years of expertise, Biocomposites’ advanced solutions are used in more than one million procedures annually, across multiple specialties including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, and sports injuries.

Since partnering with TA in 2017, Biocomposites has achieved significant growth – including a threefold increase in revenues, successful geographic expansion, and continued product diversification. The Company has also completed two strategic acquisitions, strengthening its international presence and enabling entry into adjacent indications and therapeutic areas. With the new investment from Novo Holdings and the ongoing support of TA, Biocomposites aims to build on this momentum, deepening its global footprint and further advancing its pipeline of innovative products to deliver life-changing solutions at scale.

“We are thrilled to partner with Biocomposites and TA in this exciting new chapter for the Company,” said Henrik Kjær Hansen, senior partner at Novo Holdings. “Biocomposites’ innovative solutions in infection management align perfectly with our broader portfolio of life sciences investments, and we firmly believe in the Company’s tremendous growth potential. With our deep expertise in life sciences and extensive global network, we look forward to supporting Biocomposites in expanding its international footprint, driving innovation, and advancing its ability to deliver highly effective and targeted infection management solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

“TA has been a fantastic long-term partner to us, and we are excited for the future alongside them and Novo Holdings,” said Michael Harris, Biocomposites’ CEO. “This investment is a significant validation of Biocomposites’ achievements so far and our future prospects for growth. With the combined expertise and support of these two leading global healthcare investors, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our commitment to bring ever more innovative products for use in infection management to more people worldwide - transforming patient outcomes and improving their lives.”

“Since our initial investment, Biocomposites has established itself as a true pioneer in the infection management space,” said Birker Bahnsen, Managing Director at TA. “The Company has consistently demonstrated its ability to scale internationally while building out a diversified product portfolio that aligns with growing market demand and meets evolving patient needs. It has been a true privilege to take part in Biocomposites’ journey thus far, and we look forward to collaborating closely with the management team and Novo Holdings on this next stage of its growth.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Jefferies International Limited acted as exclusive financial advisor to TA and Biocomposites. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to TA and Biocomposites. Kirkland & Ellis International LLP and Linklaters LLP acted as legal advisors to Novo Holdings. Alvarez & Marsal provided Financial and Tax Vendor Due Diligence for Biocomposites, Squire Patton Boggs (UK) LLP (legal), KPMG LLP (UK) (tax) and Jamieson Corporate Finance (management advisory) acted for Biocomposites Management.