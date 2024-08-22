Novo Nordisk to meet Drug Demand with $220M Expansion

× Expand Novo Nordisk headquarters in Bagsvaerd, Denmark

A subsidiary of Novo Nordisk is set to make a $220 million (1.5 billion Danish Kroner) expansion at its existing site in Køge, Denmark. The planned development, believed to span around 8,000 square metres, is being made to support drug production and storage. Additionally, more office and laboratory space will be included in the new facility.

“This is the largest investment in Novo Nordisk Pharmatech’s 75-year history,” said Ulla Grove Krogsgaard Thomsen, Head of this particular Unit. “We are in a period of growth. In accordance with our growth strategy, we are expanding our production to ensure an even more robust and reliable delivery of our products.”

The new facility will specifically focus on making raw materials that can be utilised in medicines for chronic diseases similar to those being sold for diabetes and obesity. The company hopes that the move will help meet the increase in drug demand, especially relating to Ozempic and Wegovy.

This new expansion comes off the back of another investment made almost a year ago in Kalundborg. While this latest development is expected to be smaller, an estimated 50 new jobs will still be created. According to Novo Nordisk Pharmatech, the new facility will be ready for production by 2027.