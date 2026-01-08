Novo Nordisk International Operations commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Veeva Systems has announced that Novo Nordisk’s International Operations business unit has committed to use Veeva Vault CRM.

× Expand Shutterstock - JHVEPhoto

“We are honoured to expand our partnership with Novo Nordisk to Vault CRM,” said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. “Working together with AI-driven technology, we will do our part to help Novo Nordisk deliver breakthrough medicines to defeat serious chronic diseases and create long-term health for patients around the world.”

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of deep applications and agentic AI that drive more effective commercial execution across personal and digital channels. With advanced global capabilities, Vault CRM Suite addresses the industry’s unique and evolving country-specific business and compliance requirements.

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM,” said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, executive vice president, international operations at Novo Nordisk. “Vault CRM will help provide Novo Nordisk the technology foundation to help drive commercial execution.”