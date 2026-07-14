Novogene Europe launches Untargeted Metabolomics Service

Novogene Europe, a multiomics research services partner, has launched its Untargeted Metabolomics Service through its Cambridge Omics Centre.

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This new capability will help researchers across the UK and Europe to connect molecular data with biological function by adding metabolite-level insight to genomics, transcriptomics, microbiome and broader life science studies.

Untargeted Metabolomics supports discovery-led research by profiling small-molecule changes that sit closer to phenotype, enabling researchers to explore the biochemical activity underlying complex biological systems. Built around Thermo Scientific Vanquish UHPLC coupled with Orbitrap Exploris 120 high-resolution accurate-mass mass spectrometry, the new liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) workflow uses an extensive reference library, offering comprehensive, high-resolution metabolite profiling across suitable biological sample types. It complements Novogene Europe’s established strengths in genomics, transcriptomics, sequencing and bioinformatics, helping academic, biotech and biopharma researchers move from molecular measurement towards deeper insight into disease mechanisms, microbiome interactions, treatment response, biomarker discovery, translational research and pathway-level biology.

Metabolomics is the first launch in a broader phase of capability expansion through Novogene’s Cambridge Omics Centre at the Bio-Innovation Centre in Cambridge, UK, placing the company within one of the UK’s most established life science and technology ecosystems. Metabolomics is particularly important to Novogene’s multiomics strategy because it connects upstream molecular information with downstream biochemical activity. The launch reinforces Novogene Europe’s long-term commitment to supporting customers from experimental planning and data generation through to bioinformatics and biological interpretation, drawing on Novogene’s global scale, scientific expertise and technical capability.

“Launching Untargeted Metabolomics through our Cambridge Omics Centre is an important step in strengthening Novogene Europe’s multiomics capabilities and supporting researchers with a more integrated view of biology,” said Tingting Zhou, VP of Novogene Europe. “As research questions become more complex, customers increasingly need to connect genomic and transcriptomic information with functional biochemical insight. Metabolomics adds a powerful layer to this picture, helping researchers explore disease mechanisms, microbiome interactions, treatment response and pathway-level biology.

This launch also reflects Novogene’s continued evolution from a trusted sequencing service provider into a broader multiomics partner. During our 15th anniversary year, it is especially meaningful to expand our capabilities in Cambridge and continue supporting academic, biotech and biopharma researchers with high-quality data generation, bioinformatics and scientific expertise across Europe.”

“Cambridge has a long-standing reputation as a centre for life science innovation, and access to advanced omics capabilities is an important part of that ecosystem,” said David Chaplin, general manager of the Bio-Innovation Centre. “We welcome Novogene Europe’s continued investment in the Cambridge Omics Centre and its development of metabolomics services to support researchers and companies working at the forefront of biological discovery.”