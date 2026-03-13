INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 releases conference program

The full conference program for INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, taking place 20-22nd May, 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, bringing together an expected 950 exhibitors and 35,000 pharma and biotech professionals.

320 sessions across organiser, exhibitor and academic forums

Alongside the large exhibition, the 2026 conference program features 320 sessions across organiser-led conferences, exhibitor seminars, and an academic forum, giving attendees a powerful way to plan a high-impact three-day learning agenda aligned with their priorities.

The newly released program brings together perspectives from government, global pharmaceutical manufacturers, solution providers, and academia. Across 320 sessions, attendees can explore practical case studies and timely discussions spanning manufacturing excellence, quality and compliance, supply resilience, CMC, and digital transformation, helping teams translate insight into action.

47 sessions to feature multilingual AI translation support

To further support international participation and broaden knowledge-sharing across borders, 47 selected sessions will be supported by an AI translation tool. Using a smartphone, attendees can follow real-time text transcription and audio readout features in multiple languages, helping overcome language barriers and making specialised technical content easier to absorb.

MHLW session to address drug supply stability

One highlighted session will feature Daisuke Fujii, director, Office of Pharmaceutical Industry and Venture Support Policy, Policy Planning Division for Pharmaceutical Industry Promotion and Medical Information Management, Health Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

In his presentation, Fujii will address ongoing concerns about drug supply, including structural challenges in generic drug manufacturing systems such as small-batch, multi-product production, compounded by external factors like infectious disease outbreaks. The session will introduce the current state of drug supply, underlying factors, and measures implemented by the government to date.

Boehringer Ingelheim to discuss patient-aligned solid oral product development

Another spotlight session will feature Martin Maus, head of late oral product development, Global Development CMC NCE at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma. Maus will discuss how solid oral dosage forms (SODs), the most widely used drug products globally, can be developed in close alignment with patient needs and the capabilities of an international manufacturing network. He will share how alignment between development and manufacturing reduces transfer risks, accelerates launch readiness, and enables smoother supply transitions to routine sites, including Japan. The session will also highlight digital and predictive tools, such as hybrid mechanistic statistical models, real-time machine-learning-based process control, and DEM simulations, that strengthen process understanding, reduce experimental effort, and support robust scale-up for poorly soluble NCEs. Attendance at INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 is free with advance visitor registration, allowing professionals to secure a visitor badge and begin planning their three-day agenda in advance.