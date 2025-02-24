Nuclera appoints William J. Kullback as non-executive director

Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimisation through its benchtop eProtein Discovery system, has announced the appointment of William J. Kullback to its board of directors as a non-executive director (NED).

Kullback is a seasoned executive bringing extensive financial experience from large life science tool manufacturers to Nuclera’s leadership team. He joins the board at a crucial time for Nuclera as the company continues its global commercial expansion strategy following a successful $75 million series C close.

Dr Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera, said: “I am pleased to welcome Bill to the Nuclera board. His distinguished career and financial expertise will be instrumental as we push forward with our growth strategy in line with our commercial goals. Bill’s experience will be invaluable to Nuclera as we scale to address current challenges in protein production by bringing eProtein Discovery to even more researchers.”

Since August 2023, Kullback has held the position of CFO at Telesis Bio, a company specialising in automated synthesis technology for therapeutic discovery, during which time he oversaw the restructuring of operational expenses resulting in a ~70% decrease. He brings over 30 years of experience as a CFO, focusing on financial and manufacturing operations, mergers and acquisitions, and public markets across multiple publicly traded companies. Kullback previously served as CFO at BioLegend, a worldwide provider of antibodies and life science reagents, where he helped manage the company’s $5.25 billion sale to NYSE listed Revvity (previously PerkinElmer), the largest acquisition in Revvity’s history.

Kullback also negotiated and closed acquisitions and investments whilst CFO at NASDAQ listed medical device company, Lombard Medical, prior to its acquisition by Shanghai-based MicroPort Scientific Corporation. He has also held senior financial positions at a range of medical device and life science tools businesses during his career. Bill earned both his MBA and bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Bill Kullback, non-executive board director, Nuclera, said: “Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery has the potential to transform drug discovery workflows. The Company is at an exciting stage as it expands globally and I am looking forward to working with the team to support the Company’s growth and drive success at this pivotal stage in Nuclera’s development.”