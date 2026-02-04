Nulogy launches QMS and EHS solutions

Nulogy, a provider of manufacturing operations software, has announced the launch of Nulogy QMS and Nulogy EHS, two complementary solutions designed to help manufacturers manage quality, safety, and compliance as part of day-to-day operations rather than through disconnected systems and manual processes.

Delivered as part of Nulogy’s Manufacturing Operating System (MOS), Nulogy QMS and Nulogy EHS help manufacturers reduce risk, support regulatory and customer audits, and strengthen consistency across plants, teams, and partners. Both solutions are purpose-built for manufacturers operating in highly regulated environments, including discrete and process manufacturing operations as well as logistics providers.

Nulogy QMS helps manufacturers standardise quality processes, detect issues early, manage non-conformances and corrective actions, and stay audit-ready without slowing production. Nulogy EHS enables teams to manage safety programs, incidents, inspections, and environmental controls with the same level of structure and visibility. The solutions support offline mobile access, can be deployed quickly across sites, and integrate with existing enterprise software.

Through Nulogy QMS and Nulogy EHS, Sysco has digitised food safety, quality, and supplier compliance across more than 180 sites, driving a 4× increase in audit efficiency. “Nulogy has been a game-changer for us,” says Emily Nguyen, FSQA director at Sysco. “With real-time data, we can provide immediate feedback on food safety and quality, and audit preparation is now effortless, no more scrambling for documents.”

Other customers using Nulogy’s quality and safety solutions include leading manufacturers such as Autoliv, Cranswick, Bushmills, and McCloskey International.

“Quality, safety, and compliance can’t live in spreadsheets if manufacturers want to operate with confidence,” said Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy. “By embedding these disciplines into daily operations through Nulogy QMS and Nulogy EHS, manufacturers reduce risk and make audit readiness part of normal operations instead of a fire drill.”

Nulogy helps manufacturers, packagers, and brands run operations more predictably by connecting how work is executed across their manufacturing and supply chain networks. With more than 20 years of experience supporting hundreds of contract packaging, contract manufacturing, and discrete manufacturing operations worldwide, Nulogy is trusted by leading manufacturing organisations.