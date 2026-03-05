OBN invites life science leaders to celebrate 20 years of BioTrinity

OBN, the membership organisation whose mission is to catalyse success in the life science industry, has invited R&D companies, professionals and investors from across the life science and pharma industries to attend BioTrinity 2026 on 14-15 April.

BioTrinity is OBN’s flagship life science conference, designed to unite key industry stakeholders, foster collaboration and catalyse growth. With the 20th edition expected to welcome over 850 attendees, including: early and emerging life science R&D companies, investors, academics, large pharma, government, industry service providers, and international life science clusters.

This year, BioTrinity 2026 will offer an expanded programme of presentations, providing a platform for R&D companies from academia through to Series B & Big Pharma to showcase their latest research breakthrough and goals for fundraising, collaboration, licensing and partnerships. Alongside this, the 2026 event will also host a dedicated one-day ‘international market showcase’, with life science clusters so far including the US, Switzerland, Canada & Flanders, demonstrating how companies can drive growth in markets worldwide.

In addition to the presentation tracks running throughout the event, BioTrinity will also offer:

New for 2026, a focus on unlocking access to alternative sources of funding

Sponsors’ exhibition hall, featuring a broad selection of life science service providers & supporters

Dedicated partnering system and space for private 1:1 partnering meetings, powered by partneringONE

A new ‘mentor match-making lunch’ to help early-stage founders and CEOs connect with experienced leaders

An increased big pharma presence

Stuart Rose, CEO of OBN, said: “It is a privilege this year to mark 20 years of BioTrinity, and celebrate the unique position this conference holds in catalysing growth by uniting decision-makers from all corners of the life science sector. Building on this milestone, we are pleased to be significantly expanding the scope of BioTrinity with several new launches, including our international market showcase – designed to represent the increasingly global nature of life sciences by providing a hub for companies to explore the opportunities available in clusters around the world. My thanks go to our dedicated team, and to our partners, sponsors and members, who together have made two decades of BioTrinity so special.”