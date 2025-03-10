OBN Invites the life science industry to BioTrinity 2025

OBN has announced BioTrinity 2025 will take place on 1st-2nd April in London, UK.

× Expand New Africa Shutterstock 2191246753 Motivational speaker with headset performing on stage

BioTrinity is OBN’s flagship life science conference, designed to unite key industry stakeholders, foster collaboration and catalyse growth. The conference welcomes delegates from early and emerging life science R&D companies, investors, academics, large pharma, government and a broad range of industry service providers, as well as key life science clusters across Europe, the US, Asia and beyond.

Following the 2024 event, BioTrinity will once again be taking place at 133 Houndsditch, with approximately 900 professionals expected to attend. The two-day event will feature a dual track of scientific talks, showcasing innovative companies at or around the Series A stage across 14 different therapy areas. Alongside this, a dedicated business and investment track will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss important topics including fundraising, leadership, how to effectively approach M&A, collaborating for success and the evolving regulatory landscape.

In addition to the presentation tracks running throughout the event, BioTrinity 2025 will also offer:

Sponsors’ exhibition hall, featuring a broad selection of life science service providers

Networking events

Dedicated partnering system and space for private 1:1 partnering meetings

Academic poster presentation session

“It is fantastic to see BioTrinity continuing to grow year on year, cementing its place as a leading life science event in the UK.” Said Stuart Rose, CEO of OBN. He continued: “Building on the success of the 2024 event, which saw us move to a new venue and significantly expand our offering and headcount, we look forward to welcoming close to 900 attendees to BioTrinity 2025 and helping to expand networks, forge new partnerships and accelerate scientific discovery across the life sciences. I would like to say a big thank you to our hard-working team, and of course to all our partners and sponsors for making this event possible.”