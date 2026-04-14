Ofichem unifies brands under single CDMO and pharmaceutical supplier

Ofichem has brought its brands - Ofichem BV, Ofipharma, Ofimedicine, Labatorium Ofichem, Ofichem Uppsala, and Avivia - together as one family-owned CDMO and pharmaceutical supplier.

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From April 1, all business units will operate under the Ofichem trading name. The move brings together Ofichem’s capabilities across drug substance, drug product, and sourcing and distribution into one integrated offering.

As Ofichem has grown, its capabilities have been delivered across multiple brands, while at the same time, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly looking to reduce complexity by working with fewer, more integrated partners that can support them across the lifecycle of their drug.

Bringing everything together as one Ofichem gives customers a more connected view of the organisation and simplifies how they engage, while maintaining the same quality, compliance and responsiveness they rely on.

“Over time, we’ve built a business with real depth across API, drug substance, drug product and supply,” said Weite Oldenziel, CEO of Ofichem. “What has been less visible is how those capabilities come together. Combining all brands under the Ofichem umbrella makes that clear as we continue to support our customers in a more connected and consistent way.”

By aligning its teams, capabilities and communications, Ofichem is making it easier for customers to access the full value of the organisation, from early-stage support to commercial supply.

“This is not a change to what we do, but to how clearly we present it,” added Oldenziel. “Our customers can expect the same reliability and flexibility, now with greater visibility of our comprehensive support as we strive to give every medicine the best chance of fulfilling its potential.”

The move also strengthens Ofichem’s position as a European-based CDMO partner, offering regulatory expertise, supply chain reliability, and closer collaboration in a market increasingly focused on security, transparency and control.