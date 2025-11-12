OGT expands MRD detection capabilities

OGT has launched a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel for Measurable Residual Disease (MRD) - the SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel.

Expand OGT

Designed using OGT’s 30 years of expertise in hybrid capture technology, the panel detects ultra-low frequency variants in key MRD-associated biomarkers in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). This means users of this panel can obtain detailed genomic information, to provide an earlier and more complete picture of their sample's MRD status.

Accurate detection of MRD is a pivotal component in advancing clinical research and improving our understanding of therapeutic strategies for AML. Evidence consistently demonstrates that MRD-negative status is associated with significantly improved long-term outcomes and the ability to sensitively identify even a small number of residual leukemic cells at earlier time points. This provides clinicians and researchers with a more detailed snapshot of disease status.

With targeted coverage of 16 biomarkers associated with AML, including FLT3 and NPM1, the SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel is optimised for MRD characterisation. Users benefit from robust detection of complex and challenging mutations such as FLT3 internal tandem duplications (ITDs) exceeding 300 base pairs, to ensure they can obtain comprehensive genomic insights from their samples. Additionally, its focused design enables high-precision variant detection without the increased sequencing costs typically associated with broader panels and, by leveraging SureSeq’s refined bait design strategy, the panel achieves exceptional sensitivity, detecting variants at allele frequencies as low as 0.01%.

Complementing the panel is Interpret, OGT’s powerful bioinformatics solution provided at no additional cost* which includes longitudinal visualisation of MRD dynamics over time - including SNVs, indels and ITDs. Available as a secure cloud-based platform or local installation, Interpret offers user-friendly pre-configured analysis pipelines which streamline laboratory workflows and accelerate implementation. Additionally, customisation options allow users to tailor their analysis to meet their specific clinical research needs. The entire panel and bioinformatics solution is supported by OGT’s dedicated team of experts, who provide comprehensive assistance from initial setup with our FAS team through to advanced troubleshooting, ensuring a seamless and confident adoption of MRD detection.

OGT, using their specialised expertise in the development of superior hybridisation-based capture technology, ensures that the SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel excels in the detection of complex structural variants and helps eliminate inaccurate calls caused by alternative PCR-based approaches.

Graham Speight PhD, executive vice president of R&D at OGT said “We are very excited to be launching our latest NGS panel for MRD. Combining our decades of expertise in haemato-oncology and NGS product development has allowed us to offer a panel which helps today’s clinical research labs stay at the forefront of developments in MRD. This latest product provides them with a streamlined tool to detect and analyse the MRD status of their AML samples. By enabling labs to generate more detailed insights into disease progression and post-therapeutic response, this panel helps drive a better understanding of AML.”