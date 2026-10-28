OGT launches first Fusion MRD NGS Panel for AML

OGT, a provider of genomic research and diagnostic solutions, has announced the launch of the SureSeq myPanel Myeloid Fusion MRD Panel, the first-to-market dedicated fusion MRD next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

This panel is now available publicly for customers to purchase and implement in their own workflows.

Genomic AML workflows traditionally cover only part of the genomic landscape, with important fusion events being potentially undetected. This new myPanel, a custom SureSeq NGS panel, developed in collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center using the myPanel custom service, enables the detection of AML-associated fusion events and identifies MECOM expression levels at MRD-level sensitivity, generating broader fusion insights for AML sample cohorts in a single assay.

“Important fusion signals are difficult to identify when workflows depend on multiple assays or have insufficient sensitivity,” said Adrian Smith, CEO at OGT. “We’re proud to launch the first dedicated Fusion MRD NGS panel for AML that empowers laboratories with a focused tool to detect, analyse and track fusion events at MRD-level sensitivity. Used independently or alongside our SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel, this panel has the potential to capture a wide range of disease-associated fusion events at MRD-levels of sensitivity that may otherwise be missed, and thus provides a broader genomic profile of AML samples for deeper insights.”

In an initial study of clinical research samples, carried out at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the SureSeq myPanel Fusion MRD NGS workflow was shown to detect key disease-associated fusion events, including BCR::ABL1 and PML::RARA in serial dilutions as low as 1% tumour cells.

“The addition of RNA fusion detection represents an important opportunity to broaden the reach of molecular MRD assessment to the approximately 20–25% of AML cases associated with fusion-driven disease," said Dr Sean Glenn, director of the Advanced Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “By providing molecular markers of residual leukaemia that can be monitored over time, fusion transcripts can support residual disease assessment, including in samples that lack an informative DNA mutation.”

As part of the end-to-end SureSeq NGS workflow, OGT’s complimentary NGS analysis software, Interpret, allows laboratories to analyse, track and visualise variants, including fusion events, across multiple timepoints within a single software environment. Available through cloud and local installation options, and with options for integration of 3rd party tools including QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) Interpret, clinical researchers can easily follow AML disease dynamics and generate key genomic insights from their NGS data.

The launch reflects OGT’s commitment to creating genomic solutions for scientists, by scientists. The SureSeq myPanel Myeloid Fusion MRD Panel can be used as a standalone assay for fusion event detection or used alongside the SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel for broader MRD characterisation. Together, these panels support MRD-level detection of SNVs, indels, ITDs and fusion events in AML samples, enabling researchers to expand the range of detectable variants without relying on multiple single-analyte assays.