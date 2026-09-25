OGT unveils NGS automation for SureSeq workflows

OGT, a provider of genomic research and diagnostic solutions has unveiled next-generation sequencing (NGS) automation capabilities across its SureSeq NGS portfolio, compatible with the Hamilton NGS STAR Line.

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The latest advancement in OGT’s ongoing SureSeq investment, these automated workflows help laboratories optimise resources and deliver turnaround time targets.

Rising sample volumes are putting clinical research labs under pressure. Maintaining consistent throughput while managing labour-intensive library preparation is a growing bottleneck, one that OGT has addressed head-on. Developed in close collaboration with laboratory partners and workflow specialists, automation-enabled SureSeq workflows remove manual intervention at the most time-consuming stages of NGS library preparation, supporting high-throughput processing across multiple sample types.

The result: A faster, more consistent process for NGS results without additional resource burden.

“NGS automation is essential for high-volume labs to get the most out of their NGS analysis," said Adrian Smith, CEO of OGT. "By removing labour-intensive manual steps, labs can dramatically increase capacity, improve reproducibility and consistency allowing them to focus their teams where it matters most."

Combined with OGT’s wide range of haematological malignancy-focused SureSeq NGS panels, including the recently launched SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel, SureSeq solutions give clinical research labs the throughput and confidence to extract clear, comprehensive genomics insights at scale.