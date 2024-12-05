OGT unveils the enhanced SureSeq CLL + CNV V3 Panel

Today, OGT announced the launch of its newly updated NGS SureSeq CLL + CNV V3 Panel which further incorporates the company’s sensitive proprietary bait designs to offer more expansive coverage of disease-associated genes and enhanced CNV detection.

× Expand OGT

This new panel now offers users more comprehensive variant detection to improve confidence in classification of CLL research samples to strengthen the understanding of CLL progression.

Harnessing direct input from leading clinical researchers in the field of CLL, the new panel includes an expanded list of targeted genes alongside increases in probe density allowing for higher resolution and improved tumour content estimation. Changes in reference sample processing from external to internal reference DNA reduces inter-run variability and improves confidence in CNV calls. Compared to its predecessor, the new SureSeq CLL + CNV V3 Panel, coupled with OGT’s complimentary NGS analysis software, Interpret, demonstrated a 38% increase in CNV detection highlighting the improved assay performance that ensures users receive the optimal experience for profiling their samples.

“Working with leading cancer experts, including from within the ERIC Consortium, we have identified key areas for enhancement and acted upon these to develop a product that meets the demands of busy laboratories today for CLL” said Giulia Poloni, SureSeq product manager at OGT. “Combining strengthened CNV calling with expansive SNV detection gives our customers faster sample insights with reduced assay times meaning they can speed up their lab’s sample-to-result process”.

Recent trials with this panel have demonstrated 100% detection of expected TP53 SNVs, with half of these estimated at between 1–5% VAF, additionally CNVs were confidently detected down to 20% tumour content with a 99% concordance with FISH testing.

“The CLL + CNV V3 panel is invaluable for our research as it enables us to identify key CLL-associated biomarkers” said Anna Sobczyńska-Konefał, head of the department, Haemato-oncology Diagnostics, Lower Silesian Center for Oncology, Pulmonology and Haematology, Poland. “The robust technical support provided by OGT makes the panel accessible to users with varying levels of expertise in molecular techniques. Additionally, the integration with bioinformatics software simplifies the data analysis process, providing clear and actionable results.”

The SureSeq CLL + CNV V3 allows researchers to make more informed decisions regarding their samples, with more comprehensive variant detection and reassurance in their sample/disease classification, which is key to furthering our understanding of CLL progression. Alongside OGT’s complimentary Interpret software, users will be able to easily analyse their NGS data without the need for additional bioinformatic resource, maximising their efficiency.