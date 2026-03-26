Olon advance sustainable biomanufacturing expertise at DCAT

At this year’s DCAT Week, Olon is outlining its 2026 development plan, aimed at expanding capabilities across its global network, including the United States, India, Italy, and France, through targeted investments and infrastructure upgrades.

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The plan focuses on capacity expansion, technology enhancement, and increased operational flexibility across multiple sites.

In the United States, efforts focus on strengthening scale-up and integrated manufacturing capabilities. In India, investments support the expansion of API production to enhance supply continuity. In Italy, initiatives aim to reinforce core competencies in high-potency APIs and chemical manufacturing, alongside enlarging microbial fermentation capacity to support the manufacture of biologics and complex therapies.

In France, Olon will further expand its bioprocess development footprint with a new suite nearing completion. The facility will enhance upstream and downstream development and scale-up of recombinant proteins, including complex formats of monoclonal antibodies and antibody–drug conjugates. It will also double bioconjugation capacity in a multi-purpose suite that supports the clinical and commercial manufacture of bioconjugates, including ADCs.

As part of Olon’s broader strategy as a fully integrated, end-to-end partner in ADC manufacturing, the Saint-Julien unit complements the previous investment in payload/linker synthesis at the Rodano site. Together, these initiatives enable Olon to cover the complete value chain, from toxin and payload production to conjugation and final drug substance, cementing its position as a leading CDMO for complex biologics and bioconjugates.

Recent initiatives in sustainable protein production and green biocatalysis further reflect the company’s commitment to industrially scalable and environmentally responsible solutions.

Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon, said: "Our strategy is focused on expanding capabilities that are critical for the development of complex therapies and sustainable manufacturing, combining innovation with operational excellence across key technology platforms".

Olon provides CDMO services across microbial and mammalian fermentation, recombinant protein production, high-potency APIs (HPAPIs), and bioconjugation, supporting projects from early development through commercial manufacturing. The company leverages extensive industrial experience in fermentation, biologics, and cell culture, supported by approximately 5,000 m³ of fermentation capacity across its European network.

Maurizio Sartorato, vice president BioTech Division at Olon, said: "The expansion of capabilities across multiple sites, together with the progress at Saint-Julien and the continued strengthening of our operations in Italy, supports greater flexibility in managing development and scale-up activities for complex therapies."

By combining technological expertise, sustainable practices, and operational flexibility, Olon is strengthening its role as a reliable CDMO partner. Through its 2026 plan, the company offers innovative and scalable solutions across both chemical and biologics manufacturing, including HPAPIs and complex therapies, while meeting the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.