Olon expands Concord site

Olon has announced the completion of a major expansion at its Concord, Ohio facility.

× Expand Olon

Historically focused on chemical synthesis, process development, and early-stage manufacturing, the Concord site has continuously evolved to meet the growing needs of pharmaceutical and biotech customers. The completed expansion doubles the facility’s overall production capacity, enhancing its commercial manufacturing capabilities while preserving its established strengths in development and scale-up. With its expanded infrastructure and technical expertise, Concord is positioned as a strategic U.S. manufacturing hub, enabling Olon to provide reliable, high-quality development and production solutions for companies looking to establish or scale manufacturing in the United States.

The expanded facility further strengthens Concord's ability to support complex development and manufacturing programs across the entire product lifecycle, from early development through commercial supply. Several customer programs are already underway, demonstrating the site's proven development and manufacturing capabilities. Recent FDA inspections, completed with no observations, further reinforce Concord's commitment to quality, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.

The project reflects Olon’s broader strategy to enhance its technological expertise and create a more integrated global operating model. By connecting Concord more closely with Olon’s European operations, the Group provides global partners with access to a broader range of scientific expertise, technical resources, and manufacturing capabilities, enabling greater flexibility and continuity as programs progress from development to commercial production. This integrated approach reinforces the reliability of Olon’s transatlantic supply chain and positions the company to meet growing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing solutions.

Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon Group, commented: "Concord represents an important milestone in our long-termgrowth strategy. By strengthening the integration of our operations across regions, we are building a more agile and connected organisation, enabling us to support increasingly complex projects while providing greater flexibility and reliability to our clients worldwide."

The expanded site also strengthens Concord's R&D capabilities in early-stage process development and scaleup, supporting a "right first time" approach that accelerates timelines and reduces variability as projects move from lab to commercial scale. Combined with the new production assets, the site now offers an even stronger end-to-end solution, from process development through commercial supply, providing customers with a reliable U.S. manufacturing partner backed by Olon's global network.

Robert Poe, CEO of Olon USA, added: "This expansion represents significant growth for our Concord site and our community, reinforcing a quality-first culture that defines everything we do, giving our clients confidence in every program, while creating lasting value right here in Ohio."

This growth builds on a workplace culture that values technical excellence, collaboration, and continuous development, giving employees the opportunity to build careers with international reach while contributing to projects that connect Olon's sites across the U.S. and Europe. Concord's expanding role within the Group reflects Olon's wider vision: a connected, global organisation where talent, expertise, and opportunity flow across borders.