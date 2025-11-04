Olon highlights innovation at CPHI Frankfurt

Olon highlighted its innovative solutions at CPHI Frankfurt.

The company engaged with partners and visitors to demonstrate how its capabilities across chemical synthesis, high-potency (HPAPI) development, bioconjugation and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies, and fermentation enable end-to-end support, from early development to commercial manufacturing.

Building on its growth trajectory, Olon continues to make strategic investments to strengthen production capabilities and support the evolving needs of its partners. These initiatives underscore the Company’s commitment to European manufacturing excellence and technological innovation, while fostering new opportunities for collaboration and scientific advancement.

“Olon’s recent initiatives, including the expansion of our bioconjugation capacity, reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer partnership,” said Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon. “We continue to invest in the technologies and capabilities that position us as a trusted global CDMO, supporting both emerging biotech and large pharmaceutical companies from development through to commercial supply.”

Olon arrives at CPhI Frankfurt 2025 amid strong investment momentum across its international network. The company is focusing its efforts on enhancing high-potency and bioconjugation capabilities to meet the increasing demand for complex and targeted therapies. As part of this strategy, Olon is also investing in scale-up capabilities at its U.S. site to better serve North American partners. These strategic investments strengthen Olon’s ability to deliver fully integrated development programs, from process design and scale-up through validation and commercial manufacturing for both chemical and biological modalities.

In parallel, Olon continues to advance R&D programs worldwide, advancing green chemistry platforms, biotechnological processes, and digital transformation initiatives. These projects align with the company’s long-term strategy for sustainable growth, minimising environmental impact while maximising innovation and efficiency across its network.

Sustainability is deeply embedded in Olon’s vision for the future,” added Paolo Tubertini. “We continue to invest in environmentally responsible operations, energy-efficient technologies, and circular resource management to ensure that innovation goes hand in hand with respect for people and the planet. These commitments define Olon as a trusted, forward-thinking partner in building a more sustainable pharmaceutical supply chain”.

Olon’s integrated approach enables the company to expand and diversify its technological offerings, supporting every stage of the product lifecycle, from R&D and preclinical phases to commercial production, through both microbial and mammalian fermentation. Additionally, Olon offers comprehensive services for the development and production of innovative ADC classes, providing a complete solution from monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to linkers, payloads and conjugation.

Since its foundation, Olon Group has consistently pursued a strategy of growth, consolidation and international expansion, both organically and through acquisitions. Each acquisition has brought unique expertise and technological value, successfully integrated into Olon’s diversified global network.