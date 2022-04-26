Oncimmune receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation 2022

Oncimmune Holdings announced it has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2022 in the innovation category, for the early detection of disease, drug discovery and development in applied immunodiagnostics.

With over 10 years as a leader in autoantibody-enabled immunodiagnostics, Oncimmune is a global immunodiagnostics developer primarily focused on the fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases. As a specialist immunology testing business, the company has a diversified and growing revenue stream from its discovery and development service-based platform, delivering actionable insights into therapies to its pharmaceutical and biotech partners, as well as a portfolio of diagnostic products to detect early-stage cancer.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2022 acknowledges the innovation behind Oncimmune's immunodiagnostic and discovery technology. This started with EarlyCDT, a blood test which can help identify cancer on average four years earlier than current standard clinical diagnosis, and continues today through Oncimmune’s ImmunoINSIGHTS platform, which enables life science organisations to optimise drug development and delivery, leading to more effective targeting as well as safer treatments for patients.

The ImmunoINSIGHTS core immune-profiling technology is underpinned by a library of over 8,800 immunogenic proteins, which helps to identify clinical trial participants and patients in clinically relevant subgroups, enabling the development of targeted, more effective treatments with a lower risk of adverse events.

Regarded as the highest official UK award for British business and now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is an annual award which endorses outstanding achievement in innovation. Oncimmune is one of 226 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2022, which is awarded to products or services that have been available on the market and can demonstrate outstanding innovation and commercial success for at least two years.

The award will be formally presented to Dr Adam M Hill, chief executive officer (CEO), of Oncimmune, by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on 12 July 2022.

Dr Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune said: “Oncimmune has established a world-leading position in autoantibody-enabled immunodiagnostics, and we are honoured to have our truly innovative approach recognised by the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2022. Since our inception, the mission for Oncimmune has been to use our extensive understanding of the immune system to enable us to harness its sophisticated response to disease in order to detect cancer earlier and to support the development of better therapies. We are delighted to be recognised for the progress we have achieved in oncology, other auto-immune and infectious diseases. I would like to thank all our employees for their continued hard work and dedication in helping us to achieve this vision and we look forward to what the future holds for Oncimmune and its technology.”