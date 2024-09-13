OncoHost accepted to present poster at ESMO 2024

OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, has announced its selection to present a poster at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, which will take place from 13-17th September 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

× Expand Tanveer Nadeem Shutterstock

The abstract, titled "A plasma proteomic based algorithm is associated with prognosis in renal cell carcinoma," highlights the extended application of OncoHost’s PROphet platform beyond non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This research represents a collaboration between OncoHost and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world leader in adult and paediatric cancer treatment and research. The findings will be presented by Dr. Eddy Saad, MD, MSc, a postdoctoral research fellow at Dana-Farber and co-author of the abstract.

“In this work, we demonstrated that OncoHost’s plasma-based proteomic model, initially trained and validated in NSCLC, can also be applied to another tumour type, RCC, to risk stratify patients,” said Saad. “Moving forward, we aim to further develop and train an RCC-specific model and assess its predictive abilities to guide patient treatment.”

The study explored the use of OncoHost’s PROphet platform in a cohort of 201 RCC patients treated with various therapies, including VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), or a combination of both. The results demonstrated that patients identified as PROphet-POSITIVE had significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to PROphet-NEGATIVE patients, indicating the platform’s potential to predict clinical outcomes across various cancer types.

Furthermore, the research uncovered distinct subsets of circulating proteins associated with clinical benefit among patients treated with different therapies, suggesting that the proteomic features leveraged by the PROphet platform may have broad predictive value. These findings provide a strong foundation for further exploration of PROphet's application in other cancer indications and treatment contexts.

“This research marks another important milestone for OncoHost, as it demonstrates the versatility and potential of our PROphet platform across different cancer types. By validating the use of our proteomic model in renal cell carcinoma, we are moving closer to our goal of providing personalised treatment plans that significantly improve patient outcomes,” said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. “We are honored to partner with Dana-Farber in presenting these findings at ESMO 2024 and look forward to further expanding the clinical applications of our technology.”