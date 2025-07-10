OncoHost named Gold Winner in 2025 Merit Awards

OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, has been named a Gold Winner in the 2025 Merit Awards for Business in the Research and Development category.

× Expand Tuhaa Shutterstock

Presented annually by the Merit Awards, this program celebrates the world’s most innovative companies and individuals driving measurable progress across industries. OncoHost was selected for its R&D work powering the PROphet platform - an AI-driven proteomics solution that analyses the patient’s plasma proteome using bioinformatics and machine learning to deliver both predictive power and biological explainability.

“Earning the Gold in Research & Development from the Merit Awards is a meaningful validation of the bold scientific work being done at OncoHost,” said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. “This recognition reinforces our mission to empower oncologists with a predictive compass, ensuring each patient has the best chance at the right treatment.”

OncoHost’s R&D framework brings together machine learning, proteomics, systems biology, and translational medicine. Its multidisciplinary team, including theoretical physicists, molecular biologists, algorithm developers, and clinicians—works collaboratively to investigate mechanisms of treatment resistance and support the expansion of new clinical indications.

The company’s flagship product, PROphetNSCLC, is the first AI-powered liquid biopsy proteomics test developed to guide first-line immunotherapy decisions in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Following its success, PROphetRCC (renal cell carcinoma) and PROphetMELANOMA are currently in advanced clinical development and have entered the launch phase.

Beyond immunotherapy response prediction, OncoHost is broadening the platform’s clinical utility with the development of PROphetirAE, a tool designed to identify patients at risk of severe immune-related adverse events before treatment begins. Together, OncoHost’s solutions support a more personalised and proactive approach to care - aligning the right treatment to the patient while helping to reduce avoidable risk.

This award reflects OncoHost’s continued progress in advancing precision oncology. With a growing clinical pipeline, strong IP portfolio, and expanding presence in peer-reviewed literature, the company remains focused on developing biomarker-driven tools to support more informed cancer care.