OncoHost partners with Gustave Roussy Cancer Institute

OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, has announced a collaboration with Gustave Roussy, the first European cancer centre, to identify non-invasive biomarkers for immune-related adverse events (irAEs) in patients undergoing immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4, has revolutionised cancer treatment by harnessing the immune system to fight tumours. However, these therapies can trigger severe and sometimes life-threatening autoimmune side effects, especially in combination regimens. Predicting which patients are at risk of developing these toxicities remains a significant challenge.

The PREMIS study, promoted by Gustave Roussy, is an interventional research aimed at identifying predictive biomarkers for irAEs in patients receiving immunotherapy. As part of this broader effort, OncoHost is partnering with Gustave Roussy to further validate its PROphetirAE test—an advanced tool that utilises AI and biomarker analysis to assess patients' risk of developing irAEs. This collaboration supports the study’s goal of enabling personalised treatment strategies that minimise toxicities and improve therapeutic outcomes.

The pioneering initiative designed specifically to identify biomarkers that can predict the onset of immune-related adverse events (irAEs), has enrolled 1,000 cancer patients receiving immunotherapy with monoclonal antibodies (anti-PD-1, anti-PD-L1, anti-CTLA4, and combinations). This unique study is built within a dedicated pharmacovigilance department, allowing for the systematic collection of key clinical data and comprehensive characterisation of irAEs. “Identifying biomarkers allowing to predict irAE is now essential. It is a crucial step toward personalising the management of patients receiving immunotherapy” said Dr. François-Xavier Danlos, a researcher coordinating this effort.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing one of the most pressing challenges in oncology today – predicting immune-related adverse events in immunotherapy patients,” said Yehonatan Elon, PhD, CTO of OncoHost. “Understanding the mechanisms behind these toxicities is crucial to identifying at-risk individuals and managing toxicities effectively. This study is an important step toward achieving these goals, and we are honoured to work with the Gustave Roussy team to improve patient safety and optimise the therapeutic journey."

Results from the translational analysis of the PREMIS study will not only authenticate OncoHost’s PROphetirAE test but also provide new insights into the biological mechanisms behind irAEs. The data will contribute to the development of prevention strategies and personalised approaches to managing immunotherapy-related toxicities, paving the way for safer and more effective treatments.