Discovery Park launches applications for business growth competition

Discovery Park has launched applications for the fourth cohort of its immersive business growth competition, ‘Discovery Spark’.

Supported by Capital Enterprise Network and Cancer Research UK (CRUK), Discovery Park’s latest Discovery Spark programme will have an oncology theme. It invites cancer tech start-ups looking to accelerate their business to apply.

Discovery Park is already home to a number of businesses working in oncology and 2025 will welcome a new steering group with Michelle Garrett, Professor of Cancer Therapeutics in the School of Biosciences at the University of Kent and visiting Professor of Cancer Therapeutics at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK. Alongside Professor Michelle Garrett the steering group is supported by NHS Cancer Alliance and Capital Enterprise Network.

The exclusive Discovery Spark programme offers early-stage companies in oncology the opportunity to win free lab space at Discovery Park, secure a spot in the prestigious CRUK-funded Cancer Tech Accelerator Bootcamp, and access a business support and mentoring package worth over £50,000. All participants will be provided with the skills and tools to lay healthy foundations in their business, refine their commercial strategy and achieve investor readiness to enable future success and growth.

The free, six-week programme helps early-stage companies grow by leveraging Discovery Park’s top facilities, people and networks. Candidates gain valuable insights from industry experts and successful founder ambassadors, exchange experiences with fellow founders, and build meaningful connections.

Previous winners of Discovery Spark include BugBiome which harnesses the power of skin microbiome to create effective, long-lasting pest repellents, Canterbury menopause care provider Minter Hormone Health and most recently, nutritional therapeutics company Amino Plus.

Discovery Park’s head of innovation, Renos Savva, who leads the Discovery Spark programme, said: “From refining a business model to mastering the pitch to investors, Discovery Spark is designed to empower the vision of these start-ups and connect them with industry-leading experts and resources. We’ve now completed three successful iterations of the Discovery Spark programme, and each of the businesses, not just the winners, are making great strides in business growth. It’s very rewarding to play a role in supporting that success.”

Mayer Schreiber, CEO at Discovery Park, said: “Discovery Park is a nurturing environment to start and scale a business, and we’re proud of the initiatives we offer like Discovery Spark to help businesses thrive. We are primed to welcome new permanent tenants, facilitate expansion or offer flexible hot desking and co-working spaces. All of whom can benefit from our ecosystem of like-minded individuals which could hold the key to unlock more success for your business.”

Discovery Spark is open to all UK based early-stage life science and tech companies working in oncology, with demonstrated proof of concept and the freedom to operate. Applicants must register their interest before the closing deadline of 24th January.