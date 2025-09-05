One2Treat raises capital to accelerate software platform development

One2Treat, a technology company transforming how the patient voice is integrated into clinical development, has announced the successful completion of a planned seed extension to accelerate its software platform development.

× Expand Andrii Yalanskyi Shutterstock Expansion concept.

In parallel, One2Treat has relocated to a larger office in Louvain-la-Neuve to support its continued growth.

This investment follows the deployment of the One2Treat Insights module across multiple live projects and the recent release of the One2Treat Voice module.

The funding supports the continued development and scaling of One2Treat’s cloud-based software platform. This platform integrates diverse patient-focused outcomes into a single, comprehensive assessment of treatment effects, enabling a clearer understanding of the Net Treatment Benefit. The platform answers strategic needs for clinical development decisions, but also supports the overall medical value of a new treatment during regulatory discussions, HTA and commercialisation.

“Based on multiple recent successes, our shareholders were keen to accelerate the investment in our platform development. In addition, we offered every employee the opportunity to become a shareholder, and all chose to take part, highlighting a deep, shared commitment to our mission of putting patient voices at the center of clinical research.” said Sébastien Coppe, CEO, One2Treat.

Alongside the capital increase, One2Treat has moved to a new office in Louvain-la-Neuve, a dynamic academic and tech ecosystem just outside Brussels.

“The new space provides a larger, more modern and collaborative environment for the expanding team, fostering innovation and facilitating closer partnerships with key academic and industry stakeholders.” said Marc Buyse, founder, One2Treat.