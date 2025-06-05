OneChain Immunotherapeutics announces Board of Directors appointment

OneChain Immunotherapeutics (OCI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of CAR-T therapies for the treatment of oncologic diseases, has announced the appointment of Barbara Krebs-Pohl as the new chair of the Board of Directors.

Krebs-Pohl has over 27 years of experience, particularly in business strategy and alliance development. She has held key positions at companies, including MorphoSys, where she served as chief business officer, leading strategies that generated $2.9 billion in revenue. Her expertise in strategic partnerships and acquisition integration, notably with Constellation Pharmaceuticals, played a "pivotal role" in strengthening MorphoSys’s oncology leadership, contributing to its recent acquisition by Novartis. Barbara has also served on the board of HI-Bio, which was acquired by Biogen in 2024, and is currently the managing director of the Foundation for Stem Cell Research and Regenerative Medicine. Additionally, she is a partner and managing director at Viopas Venture Consulting, where she advises emerging biotechnology companies on growth and strategic partnerships.

Krebs-Pohl’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for OneChain, as the company enters its next phase of expansion. “I am thrilled to be joining OneChain at such an important stage, with first clinical signals from their frontrunner program in a phase 1 trial,” Krebs-Pohl said. “The team’s deep expertise in applied science, coupled with a strong commitment to addressing urgent medical needs, makes this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the company’s next steps in corporate development and helping to further advance their CAR-T therapies and allogeneic platform.”