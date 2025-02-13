Optimal hires business development manager for the Americas

Optimal Industrial Technologies has announced the appointment of Sam Henson as its new business development manager for the Americas region.

Henson joins the company with a strong academic and technical background, reinforcing Optimal’s commitment to advancing data-driven process control solutions worldwide.

With a Ph.D. in pharmaceutics from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA, Sam’s expertise lies in Process Analytical Technology (PAT) applications, particularly in continuous manufacturing. His research in chemometric modelling has helped pioneer lean, cost-effective approaches to data analytics in the pharmaceutical sector. Now at Optimal, Henson aims to leverage his experience to position the company as a leader in chemometric modelling, offering innovative solutions to its customers.

“Throughout my academic journey, Optimal’s reputation for cutting-edge PAT solutions stood out,” said Henson. “From my initial discovery of a synTQ system in the lab to meeting the team at industry conferences, it was clear that Optimal aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation in process analytics. I’m excited to contribute to the company’s growth and help our clients achieve greater efficiency and success.”

In his new role, Henson will focus on bridging the gap between scientific knowledge and practical business solutions. He aims to help customers optimise their processes and adopt advanced technologies that drive efficiency, improve product quality, and reduce costs. Additionally, Sam’s involvement with organisations such as the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) will support Optimal’s presence in the global PAT community.