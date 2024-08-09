Optimal Industrial Technologies hosts synTQ User Group Meeting

Optimal Industrial Technologies recently hosted a synTQ User Group Meeting at the FHNW University in Basel, Switzerland, attracting representatives from many of names in the pharmaceutical industry.

The event was a great opportunity for users to learn about the latest features of synTQ, Optimal’s knowledge management platform for process analytical technology (PAT), and to share experiences as well as insights on its benefits in manufacturing.

The two-day event took place in June with a warm welcome from Optimal CEO Eamonn Garry and Professor Doctor Thomas Villiger of FHNW. This was followed by presentations on the role of synTQ in small-scale continuous manufacturing (CM) lines by a synTQ customer and a detailed look at some of the key functions of synTQ by Jonique Samuels, innovations manager at Optimal.

Optimal ensured the participants had the chance to experience hands-on workshops and lab tours showcasing the practical applications of the software. These sessions included demonstrations of the Automated Intelligent Control (AIC) and Multivariate Statistical Process Control (MSPC) adapters in synTQ, which provide real-time feedback for control, essential for optimising manufacturing processes.

The event also featured several panel discussions and Q&A sessions, providing a platform for attendees to discuss current industry challenges and share solutions. These sessions drew on the wealth of knowledge contained within the synTQ user community and emphasised the common goal of improving manufacturing efficiency and quality.

Eamonn Garry, CEO of Optimal Group, said: "Hosting the synTQ User Group meeting was a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our users, share the latest innovations, and hear directly from those using our technology. The collaborative discussions and hands-on sessions reaffirmed our commitment to advancing manufacturing practices across industry together.”

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the diversity of topics and the opportunities for interaction. Users appreciated the opportunity to learn from each others' experiences and to gain insights into how synTQ is being used to enhance manufacturing.