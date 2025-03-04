Optimal Industrial Technologies shares insights into PAT

Optimal Industrial Technologies (part of SciY) is gearing up to share its insights into Process Analytical Technology (PAT) at a series of major international events throughout March 2025.

Across these shows, the company will share practical insights, real-world case studies, and demonstrate how its PAT knowledge management platform, synTQ, helps manufacturers achieve high-quality production with greater efficiency and regulatory confidence.

To kick off this exciting month, the Optimal team will be travelling to IFPAC 2025, held from 2nd to 5th March in North Bethesda, MD, USA. Recognised for its focus on process analysis, compliance, and PAT, the event will feature presentations from several of Optimal's specialists.

Innovations director, Paul Gillham, will discuss the potential of integrating automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing to advance continuous production. Meanwhile, Dr. Samuel Henson, Optimal sales and business development manager, will explore the application of pure component modelling to streamline model calibration, alongside a session on novel data analysis techniques for continuous granulation. These presentations will show how manufacturers can use PAT and the synTQ platform to enhance process understanding while reducing costs.

Following IFPAC, Optimal will travel to Barcelona, Spain, for Bioprocessing Summit Europe, taking place from 18th to 20th March. The event will bring together more than 750 biopharmaceutical professionals to share insights into the latest trends and technologies driving the sector. During the summit, Michael Sachpekidis, Senior Strategic Account Manager, will present on the collaborative nature of successful PAT implementations.

Finally, from 24th to 26th March, Optimal will participate in CPAC Rome, which is being held at the University of Washington Rome Center, Rome, Italy. Here, Jonique Samuels, Innovations Manager, will lead a presentation on how PAT can not only deliver savings, but also enhance sustainability.

"PAT provides a pathway to more efficient, consistent, and sustainable manufacturing," said Alan Messenger, sales director at Optimal Industrial Technologies. "By combining our deep expertise with the latest innovations in PAT, we help manufacturers enhance quality and efficiency while navigating complex regulatory landscapes. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at these events to share insights and help more companies harness the full potential of PAT."