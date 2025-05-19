OptymEdge launch ophthalmology clinical trial platform at ARVO

OptymEdge – part of the Emmes Group – have unveiled an enhancement to its ophthalmology services with the launch of the "clinical research industry’s first technology platform" dedicated solely to ophthalmology trials.

× Expand AI Asset Generator Shutterstock

The platform’s launch is part of a wider rollout of new technology driven service enhancements and was soft launched at ARVO 2025 – initially with BCVA (Best Corrected Visual Acuity( included and further assessments added shortly as the platform’s development progresses.

OptymEdge’s has long-standing expertise in Visual Function endpoints and certification and the company is using this expertise to reimagine and streamline processes all across these complex trials.

Demonstrated live at ARVO, phase i of the new platform’s introduction will feature a dedicated eSource platform for patient data capture. Future phases will introduce an AI-augmented imaging system for trial image reading and, a digital site network map, encompassing OptymEdge’s entire trial network.

Developed specifically for ophthalmology trials, the new eSource platform is designed to replace outdated, manual BCVA data entry methods – minimising human error and enhancing data integrity. Alongside digital data recording, the eSource tool provides step-by-step guidance for BCVA and visual function workflows, streamlining trial processes and reducing examiner variability. The platform will be fully compatible with Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems, enabling secure and automated data transfer with no additional administrative burden.

In the coming months, OptymEdge will launch its global site network and introduce reading centre services as part of its expanded offering. These additions will strengthen the company’s end-to-end capabilities in ophthalmology clinical trials – enhancing site visibility for sponsors and enabling standardised, high-quality image grading and data review across studies.

Saqib Parkar, managing director at OptymEdge, said: “For over 30 years, we’ve been at the forefront of BCVA certification in ophthalmic clinical trials. We saw a need to improve data quality, consistency, and efficiency by developing purpose-built technology platforms from the ground up. Our new eSource platform addresses long-standing challenges in manual BCVA data collection and marks a pivotal step in our transformation into a comprehensive ophthalmic research partner. As we expand beyond BCVA into additional ophthalmology endpoints, we’re committed to delivering greater standardisation, scalability, and value to our partners through integrated digital solutions.”