Orbia celebrates 30th anniversary of Zephex

Orbia Advance Corporation Fluor & Energy Materials marked the 30th anniversary of its medical propellant brand, Zephex, with an event at its Rocksavage plant in Runcorn, United Kingdom.

Attended by senior representatives from the pharmaceutical sector and U.K. Parliament, the celebration reflected the company’s legacy and looked ahead to its role in supporting a low-carbon future.

Over the past 30 years, Zephex propellants have been used in more than three billion pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), helping treat 100 million asthma and COPD patients each year—approximately two-thirds of the global pMDI market.

At the event, Orbia reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring continued supply of Zephex 134a, the world’s most widely used medical propellant, while scaling up production of Zephex 152a, a next-generation propellant with significantly lower global warming potential (GWP. This dual approach will support a smooth industry transition to high performance, sustainable propellants.

Markus Laubscher, business unit head for Pharma at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, said: “This week, we were pleased to be able to celebrate three successful decades of supporting respiratory patients worldwide. Our mission of widening access to life-saving, sustainable medical propellants through increased supply at affordable costs, will continue to drive our innovation and investments in the Zephex brand.”

Laubscher added: “Our customers have and will continue to play a central role in the ongoing transition to low-GWP medical propellants, and our event has been as much a celebration of their leadership and commitment over the past 30 years as it has been to celebrate the Zephex brand. I look forward to the continued progress of our new Zephex 152a plant ahead of its grand opening next year.”

Notable attendees and Orbia customers included Chris Hirst (CEO, Bespak), Alessandro Chiesi (Chairman, Chiesi Group), Claire Lund (VP Sustainability, GSK), Milton Boyer (CEO, Kindeva) and Dan Carden, U.K. Member of Parliament. Cipla also contributed virtually.

The event featured a panel discussion on the transition to low-GWP medical propellants, covering topics including emissions reduction, treatment access and regional economic benefits from the Rocksavage investment. Guests toured the plant, which will be the home of the new facility upon its completion in 2026.

The Zephex brand was born in 1995 when Orbia and GSK partnered to produce a new propellant that addressed the issue of ozone layer depletion. Since then, the Zephex brand has served pharmaceutical customers globally with excellent quality, technical support and security of supply.

Orbia’s multi-million pound investment in the new Rocksavage facility will expand production of Zephex 152a, supporting broad industry adoption for use in PMDIs and helping reduce sector emissions. A small scale plant has supported development and regulatory approval for the past three years. The expansion is expected to secure long-term jobs in Runcorn and contribute to the local and national economy.

Low GWP products like Zephex 152a directly deliver on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which mandates an 80% reduction in hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC) use by 2050.