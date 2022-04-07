Organisations are increasing investment in quantum technologies

Research from Capgemini identifies 23% of organisations globally are currently working on or planning to use quantum technologies, moving from scientific research into real-world solutions.

Capgemini Research Institute reveals that almost a quarter (23%) of organizations are working (or planning to work) on leveraging quantum technologies, with expectations of at least one major commercial application within the next 3–5 years.

According to the research Quantum technologies: How to prepare your organization for a quantum advantage now, China (43%) and the Netherlands (42%) have the largest share of companies working on or planning to work on quantum technologies, well ahead of Germany and the UK (each on 26%), versus 23% on average globally. Furthermore, 20% of organisations are expecting to increase investments in the technology in the next year.

While the vast majority of the organisations working on quantum started more than 2 years ago, 28% of them stated that they had done so in the last two years. Overall, quantum technologies are beginning to move out of research environments and into real-world applications: among the organisations working on quantum, nearly 20% have reached the implementation stage. A further 23% have identified relevant use cases and are preparing for implementation.

These companies intend to leverage the tech in a number of ways, from improving sustainability in operations, and discovery of new materials for battery manufacture, to securing information, through to medical sensors and mitigating harmful industrial gases. Financial services organisations are using quantum technologies for more accurate pricing of risky assets, optimising portfolios for better returns, and detecting frauds. In addition, Life Sciences companies are attempting to shorten the drug-development cycle using quantum computing.

The Capgemini Research Institute conducted in-depth discussions with over 30 industry experts globally to distill how the top implementers are already using quantum technologies. Elham Kashefi, professor of Quantum Computing, University of Edinburgh and director of research at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), Sorbonne University and co-founder of VeriQloud Ltd, said: “It can take another decade to build a fault-tolerant, universal quantum computer. However, we can still get real impactful applications on quantum devices in the near future provided we optimise and adapt Quantum algorithms for the emerging noisy hardware equipped with tailor made verification processes.”

The report highlights that quantum technologies have reached different levels of maturity in terms of expected applications:

Quantum communications could address the new requirements of information security, in particular to secure information exchange with external parties, protect infrastructure (IoT and cloud-enabled technologies) within the organisation or secure cloud data centres. Quantum cryptographic solutions are being implemented. However, 58% of organisations working on quantum are waiting for standards to emerge before prioritising quantum-safe security;

Quantum sensors are more niche, but also more mature. As they become smaller, more energy-efficient and cheaper, sensors could play a transformative role across industries. Quantum sensors can accelerate precision of measurement, notably in the healthcare/diagnostics, defense, automotive, civil engineering, construction, oil/gas, space, and telecom sectors.

Seven in ten organisations working on quantum agreed that due to long product development cycles in their businesses, they would need to invest time in building a base (the right skills, identifying problems/use cases, conducting lab experiments, or striking partnerships) and integrating quantum technologies into their processes. More than half (58%) of the organisations working on quantum stated that they had secured C-level support for quantum initiatives in the last year.

Pascal Brier, chief innovation officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee, said: “Recent breakthroughs in quantum technologies seek to herald a new era for computing, sensors and cybersecurity within the next 5 years. Our research confirms that more and more organisations are getting educated about the technology and experimenting with real-life quantum technology applications. In the past two years, we’ve seen leaders emerge in the financial industry and a lot of traction in automotive, in particular. Getting ready today is critical to be able to capitalise on these new generation technologies when commercial applications become mainstream. It is why our team of quantum technology experts across the globe is focused on unlocking this potential for clients.”

Even as large-scale commercial applications are a few years away, the report advises that organisations can start preparing now for the quantum advantage. Once the use case is established, organisations can start experimentation with a small team of experts. Further, translating the most potent use cases to small-scale quantum experiments, allowing for long-term partnerships with technology providers, and developing a long-term strategy to scale up quantum talent will be crucial.