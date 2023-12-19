Organon & Lilly Enter Commercialisation Agreement in Europe

× Expand Shutterstock

Organon, a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to become the sole distributor and promoter for the migraine medicines Emgality (galcanezumab) and RAYVOW (lasmiditan) in Europe.

Emgality, a humanised monoclonal antibody calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonist, is indicated for the prophylaxis of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month. RAYVOW is a first-in-class serotonin 5-HT 1F receptor agonist approved for the acute treatment of the headache phase of migraine attacks, with or without aura in adults.

“This commercialisation agreement aligns seamlessly with Organon’s suite of central nervous system treatments in our Established Brands portfolio and, most importantly, it further bolsters our offerings to women, who are disproportionately impacted by migraine,” said Kevin Ali, Organon CEO. “Our strong commercial expertise and proven track record in this therapeutic area will help enable us to bring these important treatments to more patients across Europe who need them."