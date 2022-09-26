Ortec opens European HQ in Co. Limerick with support from IDA Ireland

Ortec, a supplier of custom formulation and manufacturing services to the life science industry, has officially opened its European Headquarters, Manufacturing and Operations Centre in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick.

Key highlights:

Ortec has opened its European HQ , Manufacturing and Operations Centre in Co. Limerick, Ireland.

, Manufacturing and Operations Centre in Co. Limerick, Ireland. The site is intended to be ISO 13485 certified and will operate under FDA/EMA guidelines for production of pharmaceutical, combination, and medical device materials.

and will operate under FDA/EMA guidelines for production of pharmaceutical, combination, and medical device materials. Ortec is currently in the hiring process and will be recruiting for additional roles in December.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan TD said: “This is one of the proudest days that Newcastle West has had in recent years. The arrival of Ortec, and the investment made by the Brotherton family from South Carolina, represents a massive vote of confidence in our town. I know that many people have worked hard over a long period of time to make this a reality. What started out as a journey led by local people and supported by the Government through IDA Ireland and Limerick City & County Council has led to this great day for Newcastle West.”

The 26,000ft2 facility is a dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility. In addition to product synthesis, other facility capabilities include USP/EP generated water, a full-service analytical laboratory, and an ISO 8/Class cleanroom. The site is intended to be ISO 13485 certified and will operate under FDA/EMA guidelines for production of pharmaceutical, combination, and medical device materials.

Christopher Brotherton, Ortec president, said: “We are proud to call Newcastle West our new home. From the moment of our first visit we have been welcomed. Co. Limerick is a great place to do business. It has the right infrastructure, work ethic, and talent pool to compete anywhere in the world.”

Eileen Sharpe, global head growth markets, Asia Pacific, engineering technologies & green economy, IDA Ireland said: “The opening of Ortec’s European Headquarters here in Newcastle West is very good news for Co. Limerick and indeed the Mid-West region. IDA Ireland remains committed to its strategy of winning jobs and investment in regional location. I wish Ortec every success with this project.”

The company has already begun hiring and will be recruiting for additional roles in production, laboratory, and maintenance starting in December.