EpiCypher joins PacBio Compatible program

PacBio, a developer of sequencing solutions, has announced that EpiCypher has joined the PacBio Compatible program.

× Expand PeopleImages Shutterstock

The partnership brings EpiCypher’s CUTANA Hia5 enzyme to market for use with Fiber-seq assays on PacBio HiFi sequencing systems, giving researchers a new way to see chromatin biology at single-molecule resolution.

Fiber-seq (single-molecule chromatin fibre sequencing) is an advanced multi-omic whole genome sequencing (WGS) assay that simultaneously measures chromatin accessibility, DNA methylation, and DNA variation on individual DNA molecules. Unlike traditional short-read epigenetic assays like ATAC-seq, Fiber-seq using HiFi sequencing reveals the connections between multiple genetic and epigenetic features in a single assay, providing a powerful new approach to understand gene regulation and its impact on human health and disease.

“Our partnership with EpiCypher is an important step towards advancing the role of PacBio sequencing in epigenomics,” said David Miller, VP of global marketing at PacBio. “Fiber-seq provides researchers with exceptional insights into the regulation of the genome, helping to illuminate the mechanisms underlying rare diseases and accelerate the path toward new discoveries.”

As part of this collaboration, EpiCypher’s Hia5 enzyme is now commercially available for use in Fiber-seq assays on PacBio’s HiFi sequencing systems. By combining PacBio HiFi sequencing with EpiCypher’s Hia5 enzyme, researchers can now:

Explore how DNA is regulated at the level of individual molecules to better connect genetic variation directly to gene regulation.

Interrogate complex regions of the genome that short-read approaches cannot resolve, including sequences tied to rare disease and other conditions.

Consolidate multiple assays into one workflow, saving time and resources while delivering richer, more complete data.

“EpiCypher is thrilled to partner with PacBio to bring our CUTANA Hia5 enzyme for Fiber-seq to a broader research community,” said Martis Cowles, PhD, chief business officer at EpiCypher. “Together, we are enabling researchers to generate single-molecule insights that are essential to fully decoding gene regulation and accelerating breakthroughs across biology, agriculture, and medicine.”