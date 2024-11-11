PacBio unveils new benchtop HiFi sequencing platform

Key Highlights:

PacBio announced the Vega system, the company’s first benchtop long-read sequencing platform, delivering all the functionality of the Revio system into a compact, lower-throughput benchtop platform.

Vega is a solution for researchers looking to adopt long-read sequencing across a variety of applications, including targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing, and small genome sequencing.

Vega has a throughput of 600 full-length RNA samples per year using the Kinnex full-length RNA kit, 9,600 samples using the PureTarget repeat expansion panel, or 200 human genomes.

PacBio, developer of advanced sequencing technologies, announced the Vega system, the company’s first benchtop long-read sequencing platform. Vega delivers all the functionality of the Revio system, PacBio’s high-throughput long-read sequencer, into a compact, lower-throughput benchtop platform. Offering exceptional data accuracy with HiFi technology, fast turnaround time, and a US list price of $169,000, Vega is a solution for researchers looking to adopt long-read sequencing across a variety of applications, including targeted sequencing, RNA sequencing and small genome sequencing.

“Vega is the realisation of our vision to expand access to our most advanced sequencing technology, delivering both affordability and precision in one compact system,” said Christian Henry, president and chief executive officer of PacBio. “This product is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and creating solutions that meet the diverse needs of the research community. Starting with the launch of Revio in early 2023, we’ve been steadily executing on our strategy, building a portfolio of innovative products that address the full spectrum of research demands. This launch exemplifies how PacBio is raising the bar for data quality and accessibility, empowering more researchers to explore new scientific frontiers.”

Vega is compatible with the existing HiFi ecosystem for library preparation and data analysis enabling researchers to perform any HiFi sequencing application. With one SMRT cell per run, Vega has a throughput of 600 full-length RNA samples per year using the Kinnex full-length RNA kit, 9,600 samples using the PureTarget repeat expansion panel, or 200 human genomes.

“In our initial testing of the PacBio Vega instrument, we were impressed by its speed and simplicity. Its faster turnaround time, cost-effective targeted sequencing capabilities, and ability to quickly complete small sequencing runs, makes it an ideal choice for clinical LDT applications in China. We are looking forward to seeing the impact this makes for our customer base in the broader research and clinical markets in China,” said Dr. Aiping Mao, vice director of Berry Genomics R&D.

Vega is designed to make HiFi long-read sequencing more affordable and accessible to a broader range of researchers, helping them unlock new long-read sequencing applications. Vega offers the same on-board computing features available on other PacBio instruments, but features an easy-to-operate, integrated workflow with only two consumables. To further simplify setup, PacBio is offering SMRT Link Cloud software to allow customers to manage instruments without on-premises compute.

“At the New York Center for Rare Diseases, we have seen the potential of HiFi long-read sequencing come to life in rare disease genetics. The Vega system makes this powerful technology accessible, allowing more colleagues at more institutes the opportunity to pursue solutions for cases that have resisted conventional testing.” said John M. Greally, MD, PhD, co-director, New York Center for Rare Diseases, Montefiore Einstein; director, Center for Epigenomics, Clinical Geneticist, Children’s Hospital at Montefiore; chief, Genomics, and professor, Genetics, Pediatrics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“The new Vega long-read sequencer brings exciting possibilities for our lab to bring additional HiFi long-read sequencing capabilities on board,” said Britt Johnson, PhD, FACMG and head of Medical Affairs at GeneDx. “We’ve already seen great success utilizing PacBio data produced from our research and development lab, and now, with a more accessible size and cost, we can explore further opportunities to incorporate this technology, helping us provide more answers for more patients.”

PacBio is now accepting orders for Vega systems, which it plans to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2025. Vega will be on display at PacBio’s booth at the American Society of Human Genetics annual meeting taking place this week in Denver, Colorado.