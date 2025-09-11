PackworldUSA to showcase advanced heat sealing solutions for tissue banking at the AATB Annual Meeting 2025

PackworldUSA, a manufacturer of precision heat sealing equipment, will exhibit at the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) Annual Meeting, taking place 12-15th October 2025, in Atlanta, GA.

At the event, PackworldUSA will showcase its specialised impulse heat sealing equipment engineered to handle the most demanding applications. Capable of sealing at temperatures approaching or exceeding 300°C, these machines are ideally suited for challenging fluoropolymer materials such as FEP, PFA, PTFE, and other specialty films frequently used in tissue and organ packaging. By leveraging industry-leading impulse sealing technology, PackworldUSA ensures precision control of temperature, time, and pressure, delivering consistent, validatable seals that meet stringent life science standards. This targeted, localised heating approach not only protects package integrity but also helps mitigate the risk of damaging live tissue or other temperature-sensitive biological materials.

Custom engineering capabilities allow PackworldUSA to create contoured seal paths tailored to specialised pouch configurations, ensuring hermetic seals even for non-standard shapes. Proudly made in the USA, every PackworldUSA machine is designed and constructed for long-term reliability with minimal maintenance requirements. While packaging may be single-use, PackworldUSA heat sealers are built for years of dependable performance. The result is robust production equipment built to endure the demands of critical medical and life science applications while supporting regulatory compliance and process validation requirements.

Attendees of the AATB Annual Meeting are invited to visit booth 227 to meet with PackworldUSA’s technical specialists, view live demonstrations, and explore how these advanced, validatable impulse heat sealers can improve both safety and efficiency in tissue and organ packaging processes.