Partnership to commercialise colorectal detection test in Europe and UAE

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics diagnostic company specialising in the early detection of cancer and Dante Labs, announced a partnership for the commercialisation of ColoAlert in Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ColoAlert is Mainz’s flagship product, a highly efficacious and easy to use at-home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC).

Dante Labs specialises in genome sequencing with a product development and commercial franchise focused on providing personalised preventive healthcare solutions by leveraging its robust databases and software platform to offer diagnostic tools direct to consumers and healthcare professionals. Inherent to Dante Lab’s business model is managing genomic sequencing laboratories in multiple international regions, and operating a robust e-commerce platform.

“As a young company with the goal of bringing to market important diagnostic tools to help treat and prevent cancer indications, it’s an absolute pleasure to partner with an industry leader such as Dante Labs,” commented Guido Baechler, chief executive officer of Mainz Biomed. “Our differentiated commercial plan of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility requires alliances with like-minded companies such as Dante Labs, who share our passion for forward-thinking diagnostic test development and marketing strategies.”

The partnership will first launch ColoAlert in Italy and UAE using Dante’s various established commercial channels. Samples will initially be processed at Mainz’s in-house facility and then Dante will purchase Mainz’s CE-IVD polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay kits and transition all test processing to Dante’s wholly-owned automated genomic sequencing laboratories in Italy (Europe) and Dubai (UAE) to offer localised service and support.

“We are excited by the opportunity to align with Mainz and represent ColoAlert in these initial markets,” commented Andrea Riposati, chief executive officer of Dante Labs. “Both the product and the company mirror our mission to develop and market top-tier preventive health solutions and use new channels to make innovative tests available to more patients around the world. With the launch of our enhanced ecommerce platforms for advanced diagnostics, ColoAlert is an amazing product to deliver more personalised medicine.”

ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe, and the partnership with Dante Labs marks the test’s initial launch in the Middle East. Mainz will continue to develop commercial and R&D partnerships with companies that lead the field of health screening with a particular focus on stool diagnostics.