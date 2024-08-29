Pfizer Launches Direct-to-Consumer Service

× Expand Image: pio3

Pfizer has unveiled its direct-to-consumer service which will help users schedule telehealth appointments, fill prescriptions, and access saving programs for the company’s COVID-19, migraine, and influenzas treatments. Dubbed PfizerForAll, people will also be able to schedule vaccinations for diseases including pneumococcal pneumonia and respiratory syncytial virus.

According to Aamir Malik, Chief US Commercial Officer at Pfizer, the platform will try to “streamline the path for those seeking better health.” The company will also be working with partners UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy, and Instacart.

Pfizer has had previous experience in this field, with its mail-order option for the cholesterol drug Lipitor. This occurred following the patent expiration in 2011.

The company is hoping to further expand the capabilities of PfizerForAll in the future. But for now, it will focus on providing same-day appointments, either in person or online, as well as ensuring the distribution of medications and diagnostic tests for the likes of COVID and the flu. Said medication will then be delivered to either a local pharmacy or a supplied address.

Additionally, PfizerForAll puts all of Pfizer’s saving programs in one place. This should make utilising the initiatives easier for customers, potentially helping people find options they are eligible for.