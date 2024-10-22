Pharma Tech names new CEO to expand geographic reach

Key Highlights:

Pharma Tech Industries, a global provider of contract manufacturing and packaging solutions for pharmaceutical, medical device, and wellness products, has announced the immediate appointment of Darrin T. Schellin as the company’s new chief executive officer.

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, Schellin brings a proven track record of driving operational excellence and fostering innovation. His leadership will guide Pharma Tech Industries through the next growth phase as the company continues to expand its service offerings and geographic reach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Darrin to Pharma Tech Industries," said Tee Noland, chairman of the board. "His deep understanding of the industry, strategic vision, and operational expertise make him the ideal leader to steer our company into the future."

Schellin has held various executive leadership roles throughout his career, most recently serving as chief executive officer at GBI Bio. During his tenure, he was instrumental in transforming the organisation from a clinical phase CDMO to a full-service clinical and commercial biotech CDMO, underscoring his ability to drive growth and build strong partnerships within the industry. His experience aligns ideally with Pharma Tech Industries’ long-term goals.

"I am honoured to join Pharma Tech Industries at such an exciting time in its journey," said Schellin. "As I step into this leadership role, I’m inspired by the potential we have to innovate and collaborate in driving advancements that will improve lives. I look forward to working with our talented team to build on the company's impressive legacy of innovation, quality, and customer focus. Together, we will continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to our partners and customers."