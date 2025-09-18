Pharma veterans launch ‘Google for pharmaceutical data’

Four pharmaceutical manufacturing veterans have launched a new data connectivity company to address investigation delays that can set back regulatory filings by up to 12 months and trap millions of pounds worth of medicines in warehouses.

× Expand HobbitArt Shutterstock

Plvs Ultra aims to tackle a persistent industry challenge where chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) and supply chain teams must manually search through disconnected data systems when problems arise. Current investigation processes often require teams of up to 10 people working across multiple data sources, with resolution times ranging from days to months.

The challenge is pervasive across the industry, with typical manufacturing sites experiencing over 1,000 deviations per year, while studies indicate that cost of poor quality can represent 25-40% of total sales revenue in pharmaceuticals. When investigation delays cannot be resolved quickly, they can lead to stock shortages for patient-critical products, forcing companies to make difficult decisions about product release and market supply.

The company launch comes as the pharmaceutical sector faces increasing pressure to implement autonomous manufacturing strategies by 2030, with mixed results reported from current technology implementations.

Plvs Ultra has developed an 'Enterprise Intelligence Engine' that connects data sources across pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. The system uses semantic layering technology and industry-specific ontologies to enable real-time, cross-system data queries.

Patrick Hyett, CEO and co-founder of Plvs Ultra, said: “The pharmaceutical industry has moved vast amounts of data to the cloud, but the fundamental challenge remains - information exists in silos with no meaningful connections. Having spent 31 years in this industry, I've seen how much time people spend hunting for data - like looking for a needle in a haystack - instead of solving the actual problems.

“We've essentially created a search engine for enterprise data - enabling companies to interrogate information across their entire operation rather than hunting through individual systems when urgent solutions are needed.

“The difference is that people get answers, not more data to analyse. Instead of spending weeks working through spreadsheets, they can ask a question and get a response.”

The technology addresses data connectivity issues across numerous operational systems typically found in modern pharmaceutical facilities. Rather than replacing existing infrastructure, the platform augments current systems by creating semantic connections between previously isolated data sources.

Plvs Ultra's approach centres on pre-built ontologies developed from pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise. This enables faster data analysis across chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) knowledge creation, root cause analysis, manufacturing operations, and supply chain management.

The system has undergone proof-of-concept testing across pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Implementation timelines are projected at 12 weeks, compared to traditional enterprise data projects that can take years.

Regulatory submissions can face delays of up to 12 months when data systems are disconnected, increasing costs by 20-30% according to industry studies. Manufacturing operations face similar challenges, with disconnected data systems contributing to deviation investigations that can stall product release for up to a year. Manual CMC data management creates additional bottlenecks throughout the development pipeline, while tech transfer processes can be delayed by 3-6 months when knowledge systems remain fragmented. Plvs Ultra’s platform directly addresses these critical operational challenges that currently cost the industry billions in delayed market access and trapped inventory.