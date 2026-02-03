Pharmapack 2026 celebrates record attendance

Pharmapack 2026, an event for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery, this year welcomed a record number of visitors, exhibitors, and speakers to Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles for two days of networking, showcasing innovation, and speaker sessions.

Over 6,600 attendees visited the event, which hosted 430+ exhibiting companies and delivered 80 sessions covering hot industry topics such as device and packaging innovation, new technologies, the future of packaging, and sustainability.

The Pharmpack Awards were also celebrated at a live ceremony at the event. Sponsored by contract manufacturing organisation AAE B.V., this year’s categories and winners were:

Device & Delivery Innovation - Abbot Healthcare for Smart Dose, a dosing system to support inflammatory bowel diseases

Eco-Design - Leca Graphics and Grupo Lantero for its Smart Safe packaging solution

Patient-Centric Design - YPSOMED for the YpsoLoop auto-injector

Packaging Innovation - Meadow, for its Meadow Kapsul packaging system

Sherma Ellis-Daal, brand director for Pharmapack 2026, said: “We received an extremely high level of submissions this year, and there was a lot of competition in each category. It’s amazing to see such an array of fantastic products and innovation in the sector. Massive congratulations to all our winners.”

Informa Markets also used the Paris event to announce Pharmapack Asia. The inaugural event is coming to Singapore in November 2026, providing a platform for the drug delivery and packaging supply chain to come together in the region.

"Pharmapack 2026 was an extraordinary success, marking the 25th edition with our largest event to date. With over 6,600 attendees and double-digit growth, Pharmapack continues to be a cornerstone of business, innovation, and networking for the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery market. We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the Pharmapack brand to Singapore with Pharmapack Asia. We look forward to seeing our community grow and thrive globally, " Sherma concludes.