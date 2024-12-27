Pharmapack announces 2025 Pharmapack award finalists

Pharmapack Europe has announced the finalists for the Pharmapack Awards 2025.

Winners will be revealed at an exclusive ceremony hosted during the event’s opening evening and will celebrate excellence and innovation across eight dynamic categories.

Pharmapack welcomes over 5,700 industry professionals and nearly 400 exhibitors, and is widely acknowledged as the definitive hub for partnering across packaging and drug delivery, but also a key window in tomorrow’s biggest innovations. The annual awards recognise our industry’s brightest stars – companies, teams, and individuals – that are revolutionising the sector with novel approaches that prioritise sustainability, patient-centricity, and technical advancements.

This year introduces three exciting new categories, reflecting the evolving landscape of the pharmaceutical packaging industry. The Women of the Year Award will honour exceptional contributions from women shaping the future of pharmaceutical packaging. The Future Leader Award will spotlight rising stars and innovators under 35 who are driving transformational change within the industry. Finally, the Packaging Company of the Year will celebrate organisations that have achieved advancements in packaging design, sustainability, and functionality.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Sherma Ellis Daal, brand director pharma at Informa said: "The 2025 finalists have upheld extraordinary standards, and are a testament to the remarkable talent and ingenuity driving the pharmaceutical packaging industry forward. Their innovations showcase not only groundbreaking delivery solutions but also a commitment to greener, more sustainable designs and technologies that enhance patient adherence, efficacy, and overall even their overall experience. At Pharmapack, we are proud to celebrate these visionaries and changemakers who are shaping a better, more inclusive future for healthcare delivery."

The full shortlist for the 2025 Pharmapack Awards includes the following categories and nominees:

Delivery and Device Innovation

Vita Automatic Resuspension Autoinjector Platform – SMC Pharma Services

Credence Isolation Valve Technology – Credence MedSystems

Elexy Electromechanical Autoinjector – SHL Medical

Capa Valve – Capa Valve

Packaging Innovation

Paper Pouch for Pharma and Healthcare – Faller Packaging

Solutum Technologies – Solutum

CereScreen Digital Display Label – Smurfit Westrock

Cartonboard Packaging Solution for Medical Implants – Graphic Packaging International

Safepack Extended 2.0 - Körber Pharma Packaging Materials

Best Vials for Cell Gene Therapy Products - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Start-Up Innovation

Active Label – Active Label SrL

Capa Valve – Capa Valve Ltd

OC11 Solutions – ADPT Solutions

Woman of the Year

Dr. Shehla Javed Akram – Don Valley Pharmaceuticals

Asmita Khanolkar – SMC

Carole Grassi-Mircich – SGD Pharma

Eco-Design

Diofan Ultra736 – Syensqo

Omnilock Ultra PAPER – Huhtamaki

Next Gen IV Blister-Free Packaging – Schott Pharma

New pack for cimzia 200mg prefilled syringe product for japan – UCB Pharma

From rigid packaging to flexible packaging – Rotor Print

Patient-Centric Design

New Patient-Centric Pack for BIMZELX 160MG Autoinjector – UCB Pharma

OralMist Pro – Dr.Ferrer Biopharma

Easy Access to Electronic Patient Information Leaflet – Grünenthal

For the full list of finalists and additional details, please visit Pharmapack Awards.