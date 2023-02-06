Pharmapack Europe Awards winners 2023

Pharmapack Europe announced the winners of the 2023 Pharmapack Awards, spanning five categories across two dedicated awards.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Health Product Awards

Eco-Design

Winner: Rotor Print for 100% PET blister by Rotor Print

Patient-Centric Design

Winner: ATB-WEST Ltd for Latentogram

Highly Commended: Idevax & Voxdale for VAX-ID

Exhibitor Innovation

Drug Delivery Innovation

Winner: Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services for UniSafe reusable connected auto-injector

Packaging Innovation

Winner: PACKSYS GmbH for Ampoule Dispenser

Sustainability Initiative

Winner: Körber Pharma Packaging Materials AG for Sustainable Covid Rapid Tester

The Health Product Awards are open to the entire pharma industry – and include two categories for ‘eco-design’ and ‘patient-centric design’ – while the Exhibitor Awards celebrate excellence across three categories for ‘drug delivery innovation’, ‘packaging innovation’ and ‘sustainability initiative’. So high was the standard in the Patient-Centric Design category that the judges also bestowed a Highly Commended for a second placed entry.

In the Eco-Design category, Rotor Print was rewarded for taking an important further step for the packaging industry by developing a high grade 100% PET blister that provides an equal barrier to the traditional aluminium lid or PVC. This PET film offers optimal protection for product stability and shelf life and, by replacing PVC and aluminium, it reduces risks to public health and is fully recyclable at any PET recycling plant.

The Award for Patient-Centric Design went to ATB-West for Latentogram, which combines a holographic label incorporating a latent image – invisible to the naked eye – with a simple credit card-sized handheld viewer. Looking at the hologram through the viewer reveals the hidden latent image, thus establishing the authenticity of the product. The polymer layer can be added without altering the packaging design and layout, and consequently does not pose an obstacle to implementation.

In the same category, Idevax & Voxdale were Highly Commended for the development of VAX-ID, a patented drug delivery device platform developed for intradermal injection. This can be preconfigured with 32G or 27G needles to allow for different applications, with a penetration depth of 0.85 and 1.2mm respectively. The device provides accurate and reliable drug delivery of therapeutic and prophylactic medicinal substances in the dermal layer of the skin.

Moving on to Exhibitor Innovation categories, the work of Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services was again recognised – after receiving a commendation in the 2022 awards – this time winning the Drug Delivery Innovation category for its UniSafe reusable connected auto-injector. Using a unique design, UniSafe is a companion device for the UniSafe 1mL safety syringes – designed for the delivery of subcutaneous medication. It provides patients with a continual dose progression indicator and true end of dose notification, and comes with the option of inbuilt connectivity via automatic Bluetooth.

In the Packaging Innovation category, PACKSYS Gmbh was chosen for its ampoule dispenser system, which is a combination of ampoule breaker, body and screw thread. By enabling the breaking and application of ampoules in one system, combined with the wide selection of applicators, the ampoule dispenser is an extremely versatile packaging for liquid pharmaceutical or beauty products. Moreover, the ampoule dispenser features a removable bottom component where empty ampoules can be removed, creating a refillable system.

Finally, Körber Pharma Packaging Materials received the judges’ seal of approval in the Sustainability Initiative category for its plastic-free Rapid Covid Test, which is made solely of recyclable cardboard mono material and is biodegradable. The product greatly reduces the environmental impact of rapid covid testers, which are usually made of plastic.

Commenting on the quality of the entries for this year’s Pharmapack Europe Awards, Tara Dougal, content director - Pharma at Informa, added: “Once again the judges have been given the unenviable task of selecting the winners from this year’s highly innovative award submissions. The scope and quality of the entries from novel drug delivery solutions to reusable connected devices and recyclable packaging is great to see – and it’s particularly encouraging that so many of this year’s entries focus on sustainability as a driver of innovation and differentiation. Congratulations to all our deserving winners and entrants!"