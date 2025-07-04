PHARMASEAL and Viedoc announce a technical integration partnership

PHARMASEAL, provider of the Engility Trial Management Platform consisting of a Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) CTMS and Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), has announced a Technology Integration Partnership with Viedoc, a specialist in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and eClinical technologies.

This collaboration integrates PHARMASEAL’s advanced CTMS platform with Viedoc’s EDC capabilities, including its flagship product Viedoc Clinic, to deliver a more integrated solution for life science companies managing clinical trials worldwide.

Together, PHARMASEAL and Viedoc offer life sciences organisations a unified, cloud-based ecosystem to simplify trial oversight, accelerate study timelines, and improve data quality while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

“Our partnership with Viedoc brings together data management and clinical operational technologies that offer customers a choice of selecting the best-of-breed solutions for their clinical trials. By integrating these complementary technologies, both process and data interoperability is increased, which improves the overall execution of clinical trials” said Daljit Cheema, CEO of PHARMASEAL. “Our philosophy of providing a wider ecosystem of collaborative applications that can be supported by more inclusive partnerships and supported by strong open integrations is what the industry needs to prevent “lock in” to only a few vendor monopolies”.

The Engility trial management platform provides a modern, cloud-based CTMS designed to manage the complexity of global studies. Engility empowers sponsors and CROs to optimise their clinical operations from study startup through closeout. Integrating Viedoc’s EDC technology provides seamless data flow between study planning, execution, and monitoring, reducing silos and manual reconciliation.

“We’re pleased to welcome PHARMASEAL to Viedoc Verified, our official partner program recognising trusted collaborators in clinical trial technology,” said Bob Egner, CPO at Viedoc. “Our customers are seeking greater interoperability across their clinical systems to streamline operations and improve outcomes. Our collaboration with PHARMASEAL directly supports that need enabling a truly connected eClinical experience through seamless integration of CTMS and EDC. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering sponsors, CROs, and sites with intuitive, future-ready solutions.”

Life science organisations can now take advantage of this combined solution to reduce system complexity, enhance data integrity, and shorten time to insight delivering higher quality outcomes for trials that support human health.