Phastar named finalist in 2025 SCRIP Awards

Phastar, a global specialist biometrics & data science Contract Research Organisation (CRO), has been named as finalists in two categories at the 2025 SCRIP Awards.

Phastar was recognised in the ‘Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers’ and ‘Community Partnership of the Year’ categories at the 21st anniversary awards, which will be announced at a ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on the 11th of December 2025.

Having taken home the trophy in 2024, Phastar was again shortlisted in the ‘Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers’ category for its application of advanced methodologies, AI-enhanced analytics, and tailored tools in clinical research, alongside its commitment to leading the CRO industry in Corporate Responsibility and ESG practices. Fundamental to securing the finalist spot was Phastar’s Clinical Intelligence platform which gives clients access to advanced tools that enhance insight gathering across teams. Developments within the platform include a Recruitment Forecasting app and an RBQM app, offering the capability to securely aggregate data from disparate sources and formats. Offering bespoke solutions and automated processes, the platform ensures real-time data access for effective, accelerated decision-making.

Phastar scooped a finalist spot in the ‘Community Partnership of the Year’ for its collaboration with Medicines Development for Global Health (MDGH), a not-for-profit pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of affordable medicines for the people who need them most, on its mission to eradicate onchocerciasis (river blindness). Through the Phastar CARES pro bono scheme, Phastar provided biometrics expertise as MDGH conducted two double-blind Phase IIIb clinical studies involving more than 12,000 participants. This led to moxidectin becoming the first new medicine registered for onchocerciasis in more than 30 years and since September 2025, moxidectin has been included in the 2025 World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines and Model List of Essential Medicines for Children.

Phastar’s CEO, Graham Clark, said: “We are absolutely honoured to be finalists, once again, at the prestigious SCRIP Awards. Earning recognition in both the ‘Best Contract Research Organization – Specialist Providers’ and ‘Community Partnership of the Year’ categories, alongside industry leaders, is first and foremost a celebration of Phastar’s people.

Securing shortlist spots in multiple categories is a testament to the expertise, dedication, and innovation that our employees demonstrate every day – delivering exceptional results for our clients and building partnerships that truly make a difference. This recognition highlights not only their commitment to excellence and drive to make a positive impact, but also our shared belief in doing the right thing — leading with corporate responsibility and working together to deliver better health outcomes for patients globally.”