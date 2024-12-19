Phastar scoops 2024 Scrip Award

Phastar, a specialist biometrics contract research organisation (CRO), has won the Best CRO - Specialist Providers category at the 2024 Scrip Awards.

Presented at Raffles London at the OWO on Wednesday, December 4th, Phastar was recognised for its specialised biometrics solutions, advanced clinical analytics, data visualisation, and its Recruitment Forecasting app, available through their Clinical Intelligence Portal.

Phastar’s Clinical Intelligence Portal was fundamental in securing the award, demonstrating advanced data visualisation and analytics techniques that transform data into actionable insights. As a certified B Corporation, Phastar illustrated how they support their environment, social, and governance (ESG) goals through SBTi Net-Zero targets, its Phastar Cares pro-bono scheme and staff volunteering program.

Graham Clark, CEO at Phastar, said: "We are honoured to have been awarded this prestigious accolade. This award is a testament to the continued dedication and hard work of our entire team. We remain committed to delivering best-in-class biometric solutions and advanced clinical analytics to our clients and are deeply grateful for their ongoing trust and partnership. Our focus is on advancing data science and innovating cutting-edge technologies that drive end-to-end clinical trial development while strengthening our sustained industry leadership and commitment to corporate responsibility”.