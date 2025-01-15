Phillips Medisize expands its inhalation drug delivery capabilities

Molex, a parent to Phillips Medisize, announced that it has completed, through an affiliate, the previously announced acquisition of Vectura Group from Vectura Fertin Pharma, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International.

× Expand Pro.Sto Shutterstock

Phillips Medisize is a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative products for the pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech markets. With the addition of Vectura, the company now offers a wider range of formulation, device design, combination product development and manufacturing services.

The transaction includes Vectura’s proprietary technology and combination product development expertise in dry powder inhalers (DPI), including the Lever Operated Multi-dose Inhaler (LOMI) and Gyrohaler platforms; metered dose inhalers (MDI); nasal inhalers; and nebulisers, including the FOX device. Vectura also offers pharmaceutical analysis, process development, technical transfer, clinical trial supplies and regulatory services. By adding these leading capabilities, Phillips Medisize enhances its pharmaceutical R&D services and expands its capabilities in inhalation drug delivery.

“Phillips Medisize will continue to expand the services we offer pharmaceutical companies thanks to the acquisition of Vectura, particularly in inhalation, to help meet growing patient needs,” said Paul Chaffin, president of Phillips Medisize. “Together Phillips Medisize and Vectura are uniquely positioned to collaborate with leading pharmaceutical customers to develop innovative products that address the growing global demand for new therapies to treat chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD, as well as non-respiratory conditions.”

“The Vectura team is delighted with the completion of the acquisition,” said Dr. Geraldine Venthoye, who has been appointed chief scientific officer and vice president for the Phillips Medisize Medical business. “We are excited about the opportunities and scale of Phillips Medisize, which will allow us to deliver our formulation and combination product expertise to more pharmaceutical customers as part of end-to-end pharmaceutical development.”

Phillips Medisize is a proven global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that designs, engineers and manufactures products for the pharmaceutical and broader healthcare industry, saving lives and improving quality of life for millions of patients annually. With the Vectura acquisition, Phillips Medisize will add approximately 350 employees to its team of more than 6,000. Additionally, the team will now include more than 1,200 engineers and scientists, collaborating with customers and colleagues to deliver global design, development, formulation and manufacturing services across three continents and 30 sites.

“The acquisition of Vectura reflects our commitment to advancing industry-leading medical capabilities for our customers,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex, which acquired Phillips Medisize in 2016. “Together Phillips Medisize and Vectura will unlock significant growth potential to support the growing need for inhalation therapies.”