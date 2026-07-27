Phillips Medisize to present at ADLM 2026

Phillips Medisize has announced it will deliver a lecture series spotlight at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place 26-30th July in Anaheim, CA.

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The session, titled "Designing for Scale through CDMO Collaboration: Lessons from Complex IVD Builds," will be led by Pradnya Parulekar, MPP, MBA, M.S. Finance, Associate Director of Business Development at Phillips Medisize.

As IVD technologies advance, the challenge of scaling up manufacturing of complex devices has become more pronounced, shifting what diagnostic companies require from a manufacturing partner. Increased automation of systems requires engineering a physical device that can be reliably mass-produced which may introduce operational and capital risk. This complexity requires IVD innovators to design for manufacturing scalability at the earliest concept stage.

Phillips Medisize has applied this approach while helping customers scale from early prototypes to more than 10x production growth.

Parulekar said: “Scaling up a complex diagnostic device is never a straightforward path. Success requires an integrated approach that foresees and proactively mitigates manufacturing automation constraints. Our session at ADLM will give attendees a highly practical look at how structured CDMO collaboration can drive better early engineering choices to secure a predictable path to commercial scale.”