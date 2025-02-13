Pioneer and Novo Nordisk crown Melio Bio winner of Golden Ticket

Melio Bio, a biotech dedicated to the discovery and development of novel inhibitors targeting a receptor implicated in obesity and associated co-morbidities, has been revealed as the winner of Pioneer Group and Novo Nordisk’s 2025 Golden Ticket Programme.

× Expand Pioneer

The 2025 Golden Ticket Programme was open to early-stage biotech companies focused on novel drug targets and transformational medicines in cardiometabolic diseases, rare blood and rare endocrine disorders, with robust research plans and potential for successful research development.

Following a competitive pitch process reviewed by the Pioneer and Novo Nordisk selection committee, successful applicants were invited to a celebration event held at Pioneer’s Victoria House in London on 30 January 2025, where Melio Bio was crowned winner of the Golden Ticket.

Co-created with Molecule to Medicine (MTM), Melio Bio is dedicated to the discovery and development of novel inhibitors targeting GPR75, a genetically validated G protein-coupled receptor implicated in obesity and associated co-morbidities. Established in 2024, Melio Bio is currently advancing hits from a proprietary screen into lead optimisation, with a Series A fundraise underway to support the ongoing development of these molecules.

As winner of the Golden Ticket, Melio Bio will receive:

12-month rent-free incubation space at Pioneer’s Victoria House in London

Access to Pioneer’s Venture Programmes, as well as its ecosystem and annual Investment Showcase event

Mentoring and support from Pioneer’s Expert Network and specialist business coaches

Mentoring and support from Novo Nordisk’s drug discovery and development experts

Zoe Johnson, co-founder and executive chair of Melio Bio, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to have been selected as a winner of the Pioneer and Novo Nordisk Golden Ticket Programme. This recognition is not only a testament to the innovative work we are doing at Melio Bio but also a transformative opportunity to accelerate our vision of advancing next generation molecules for the treatment of cardiometabolic disease.

“The early support and guidance we will receive from Novo Nordisk’s world-class pharma team, who are leaders in the field, represents a unique opportunity to refine and strengthen our approach. We are excited to leverage this collaboration to drive meaningful impact and bring new solutions to patients globally."

Recognising the high level of spin-out activity taking place in the UK, Novo Nordisk chose to partner with Pioneer to deliver the Programme, which is the fourth of a series of Golden Ticket Programme run by Pioneer. The partnership with Novo Nordisk follows previous Programmes formed through collaborations with CPI, AbbVie and Astellas.