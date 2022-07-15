PIPAc collaboration enables new approach to API manufacturing

The companies NovAliX, Alysophil, De Dietrich Process Systems and Bruker have joined forces to bring to market a new approach to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production. The partnership will leverage its complementary skills to provide a complete, standalone, and location-independent API manufacturing solution to a pharmaceutical company or contract manufacturing organisation (CMO).

Key highlights:

PIPAc (Production Intelligente de Principes Actifs) aims to imrpove API manufacturing by breaking the long and often complex supply chains associated with pharmaceutical production and creating rapid-response mobile API production units that are ready to deploy worldwide.

A task force was assembled around the project with more than 30 professionals from the four companies that constitute the PIPAc Consortium,.

The presentation of the fully fledged industrial demonstrator is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

President co-founder of Alysophil belives it the collaboration will allow a more dynamic, flexible, and resilient API production solution in line with modern market needs.

PIPAc combines breakthrough synthesis, continuous flow chemistry and in-flow analysis with artificial intelligence to create this autonomous and optimal production unit. It is a project with an investment of more than 3.5 million euros and a lifetime of two years for designing, manufacturing, and testing. The presentation of the fully fledged industrial demonstrator is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

A task force was assembled around the project with more than 30 professionals from the four companies that constitute the PIPAc Consortium, and an additional contribution from another 50 scientists. More than 90% of the staff are located in the Grand Est region (France), and the rest in other countries of the European Community, where both Bruker and De Dietrich Process Systems have centres of expertise in the disciplines that are critical for the success of this project.

Luis Carrillo, Group Innovation & Pharma & Green Solutions (P&GS) France manager, at De Dietrich Process Systems commented on the collaboration. “With the global pharmaceutical CMO market expected to reach up to US$ 200 billion by 2027, now is the ideal time to introduce this next generation API production solution. The pandemic has fueled this growth, with many of the big pharma companies outsourcing manufacturing to French CMOs. This disruptive solution will enable them to meet the need for growth in production capacity in line with the societal challenges of our century.”

“This important initiative is partially funded by the Banque Publique d’Investissement (BPI France) in recognition of the need to change the current manufacturing model, heavily reliant on an international supply chain, to a more dynamic, flexible, and resilient API production solution in line with modern market needs,” said Philippe Robin, president-co founder, at Alysophil.

Dr. Anna Codina, director of the Pharmaceutical Business Unit at Bruker BioSpin, commented: “We are proud to be part of this collaboration and provide spectroscopy tools, software and services to support the development of breakthrough solutions that help to shape the future of pharma.”

“This consortium of four companies expert in their field gathered to build a brand-new API production solution is unique and perfectly tailored for success. PIPAc will integrate cutting edge technologies and will set new standard in manufacturing,” added Dr. Julien Marin, VP, director Research Services at NovAliX.

This project is financially supported by the French government as part of the “Plan de Relance” (industrial Recovery Plan). In this sense, given that this project will be developed to a large extent with public funds, it is the will of this Consortium to report publicly and regularly with full transparency on the progress of the project, with this premise being an undoubted commitment of the PIPAc Consortium.