Pistoia Alliance calls for restructuring around patient centricity

Members of the Pistoia Alliance have called for the life science and healthcare industries urgently to restructure around patient centricity.

More than 150 attendees meeting at the Pistoia Alliance’s annual European conference in London agreed that the sector is undergoing a significant shift. In the wake of the global pandemic and driven by continual advances in technology, the voice of the empowered patient is on the rise.

The Pistoia Alliance is now calling for greater collaboration between links in the biopharmaceutical value chain to support and advance this shift and ensure that patient centricity is embedded right from early discovery to healthcare delivery.

In a keynote address, Cristina Ortega Duran, chief digital health officer R&D for AstraZeneca, said: “We are living through the largest transformation in human history. Technology is growing exponentially and that’s difficult to comprehend. Change doesn’t happen at the pace of technology development. Industries take a longer time to change than technology because changing behaviour is much harder. But the pandemic has changed behaviours. Billions of people changed the way they interactwith healthcare in a matter of months. In this new era of targeted precision medicine, we all play a role in creating the patient-centric future that patients deserve.”

Across panel discussions and breakout sessions around the application of patient centricity in drug development, attendees debated the structural and operational changes required and considered how the Pistoia Alliance will help accelerate these changes. One area that emerged is the need to listen closely to patients and work alongside them. This includes adjusting the language and terminology used to refer to people living with diseases and to shape new initiatives around engagement and involvement.

Attendees also discussed the pressing need to maintain an open attitude to gathering and sharing data that can be applied to improve outcomes. This ranged from digital monitoring of patients, designing clinical trial protocols that reduce patient burden, sharing data with both co-researchers and patients, gathering more data on rare diseases, and employing data to drive AI and machine learning.